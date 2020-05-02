Share it:

An insider of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8

The amazing roller coaster ride of Star Wars is set to release the next part. Yes Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 is announced. And here we lead the information about Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 cast details, release date, trailer launch, and production details.

About Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8

Production of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been completed under the Lucasfilm Animation, and Partner of this franchise is CGCG. The first part was released as a theatrical part. It was released in 2015. Later, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was converted into Web Series and see till now a total of seven seasons are completed in a good manner. When Star Wars: The Clone Wars was very popular in the Audience at that time.

Among Seven Seasons, the First Five seasons were released on Cartoon Network. Yes, it was a Television Series, and then they tied up with Netflix for Next Seasons. So, Sixth Season was released on Netflix, and Seventh Season was released on another digital media platform, it was released on Disney Plus. They purchase the further Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 rights of distribution, so next season will be released on Disney Plus.

The cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8

The Voice overcast has not been announced but we have character cast of upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars. New faces will join the team of The Clone Wars; few characters will take a break from a journey after Season 7, so they will not be included in Upcoming Season. Below you can see a possible list of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 cast.

The Lead voice artist is set to break Mic again; these are Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Matthew Wood as General Grievous, Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ian Abercrombie Chancellor Palpatine, and B.J. Hughes as Jar Jar Binks.

Release Date of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8

There is no official announcement has been revealed about the release date of Season 8. But it will release on Disney plus for sure, and creators want to release Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 in February 2021.

There are so many rumor has been spread while Season Last chapter was released. But it won’t happen anymore. Season 8 will be a delay but for sure it will be released in Next Year. Season 7 is running, it has a total of 12 Episodes, currently, you can watch it.

