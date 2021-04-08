Se ha publicado el video musical para el opening del anime I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

The animated adaptation of the light novel I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level (Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita) It will premiere on April 10, prior to its premiere on the YouTube channel Nippon Columbia has published the music video of the song that will be serving as the opening, titled “Gudafuwa Every Day” for the anime, which is the singer’s sixth single and seiyuu Aoi Yuuki, who gives the voice of the protagonist in this project.

“Gudafuwa Every Day”

In addition to the video, the images for the different editions of their covers have also been revealed.

By the way, the anime will come to the catalog of Crunchyroll and the plot of the anime follows Azusa, a girl who after dying from working too hard has reincarnated into an immortal witch in another world, there she decides to lead an uncomplicated life and survives facing the simplest goals she can find, however, doing this for several centuries has made her get various skills that will complicate your plans.

The cast will be made up of the team that collaborated during the making of the drama CD.

Sayaka Senbongi as Falfa

Kaede Hondo como Raika

Aoi Yuuki como Azusa

Sayaka Harada como Harukara

Minami Tanaka como Sharusha

Manami Numakura como Beelzebub

Azumi Waki ​​as Fratorte

Riho Sugiyama como Rosary

The direction of the anime will be in charge of Nobukage Kimura in the study REVOROOT, for the scripts there will be Tatsuya Takahashi, while Keisuke Goto will design the characters and Keiji Inai will compose the music.

The novels began to be published in 2016 on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, with 13 volumes by SB Creative, it also has a manga adaptation from 2017 by Shiba in which there are already seven volumes.