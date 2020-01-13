An animator reveals: "they pay more in a convenience store than working on a Pokémon anime"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of animation has a series of problems, some of a more or less relevant nature. There will be a reason if every day aspiring talents give up their dream in the face of negligible wages. However, this absurd mechanism touches even one of the most powerful franchises in the world, that of the Pokémon.

While Pokémon Sword and Shield collides with the anger of Switch buyers, following the announcement of the new paid DLC, on the net, the franchise collides with yet another controversy linked to the animation industry. To comment on the unpleasant situation is Jun Arai, famous veteran animator who contributed to the creation of souls of the caliber of Gurren Lagann and Sword Art Online. In particular, he revealed his displeasure about low wages despite Pokémon being the most prolific franchise in the world.

"The Pokémon anime pays just 4500 yen (about 38 euros) per animation cut, making it one of the lowest wages in the entire industry. If you divide wages into hourly rates, you will realize that you are being paid less than work part-time for a convenience store. "

Arai then adds:

"The series is a worldwide success, but where do all those profits go?"

In any case, the shocking revelation of the animator further feeds the unpleasant situation that is negatively affecting a sector in crisis, despite the numerous productions that come out annually. And you, on the other hand, expected a very small pay for an anime like i Pokémon? Tell us yours with a comment below.