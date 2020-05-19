An alleged ‘Xiaomi Chromecast’ with Android TV appears in an online store

Share it:

After the success of the Xiaomi Mi Box S, an excellent multimedia player that the brand sells internationally with Android TV, the replacement of the device begins to emerge in rumors. And one new version could be inspired by the style of Google Chromecast: shaped like an HDMI stick and minimized in size.

Android TV has been gaining prominence on televisions thanks to its capabilities to turn them into Smart TVs. And the best thing is that the TV does not need to have the operating system included since it can be added to a small player. Among all the available there is none as popular as the Xiaomi Mi Box S, a compact device that offers access to applications, games, and most streaming platforms. So, being a best seller, it is not surprising that Xiaomi is planning to renew it: this is what the appearance of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick would demonstrate, a player with a certain resemblance to Google Chromecast.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: compact and with Android TV

The device we are talking about has appeared by the GearBest online store. This does not imply that it is official since, for the moment, Xiaomi has not yet presented it. Even so, it would correspond to the first rumors about the aforementioned Xiaomi Mi TV Stick since we knew that the Chinese brand was preparing the renewal of the successful Xiaomi Mi Box S.

Reduced to the maximum expression, with the form of an HDMI stick to Chromecast and with the integrated Android TV operating system, a detail that shows the international distribution of the possible Xiaomi Mi TV Stick (In China the brand distributes TV devices with its own system). Otherwise, and always based on what appears on the GearBest page, the future HDMI media player would include 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage, and Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core processor, would have Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi and would not do without Google Assistant.

The hardware of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is suspiciously identical to that of the Mi Box S: it is quite likely that GearBest has used the same datasheet

Although the product is listed in an online store this does not mean that it really exists: despite the fact that rumors have been insisting for a long time, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has not yet been officially presented. GearBest usually lists products not presented in order to improve their positioning when they are made public, a tactic that could be repeating itself with the aforementioned HDMI. Until it is official, we must take the device with great caution. Even its possible price: in the store, it appears with a reservation cost of $ 79.99.

