American Pie, Universal Pictures unveils the new film: it will also arrive on Netflix in October

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Universal Pictures surprisingly released the official trailer for American Pie Presents: Girls' Rule, the first new film in the famous teen saga in nearly a decade.

Moreover, the studio has promised it will arrive on Netflix soon, with the release date for physical and on-demand home-video scheduled for October 6th. As we can see in the trailer, the new film looks very much in line with previous spin-offs released over the years: promotional footage reveals a group of girls who are having problems with their love life, especially as regards the physical sphere.

They decide to make a pact to run for cover, and although the plot seems very much in line with the original American Pie (with the addition of some not too subtle references to the famous vulgar comedy for teenagers) it is evident that this time the group of protagonists will be … a group of protagonists: Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Piper Curda, Natasha Behnam, Darren Barnet , Zachary Gordon, Camaron Engels, Christian Valderrama, Barry Bostwick, Ed Quinn, Sara Rue make up the cast, with the surprising addition of Danny Trejo!

Mike Elliott directed the film from a screenplay by Blayne Weaver and David H. Steinberg.

For other insights here is Shannon Elizabeth's opinion on American Pie; in addition, James Gunn ranked the American Pie saga.