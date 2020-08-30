Amber Riley’s moving tribute to Naya Rivera

Share it:

After the touching tribute to Naya Rivera made by Heater Morrs, interpreter of Brittany Pierce in Glee, comes the moving memory of Amber Riley, who a few hours ago performed at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in honor of the missing friend.

In the top player you will find the entire exhibition, introduced by the host Lil Rel Howery with the following words: “It’s only been a few days since we both lost a fantastic friend in a tragic accident, we will miss him forever. [Amber Riley] He is here to pay tribute to our dear friend Naya Rivera. “

The song sung by the actress is entitled A Moment and will be part of Riley’s next LP due out in the coming weeks. A few minutes after her performance, visibly felt, the singer tweeted this message on her social networks: “I could not last more than 15 seconds without bursting into tears. I love you Naya, you were an angel, rest in peace “.

The family also thanked for the affection shown by fans and colleagues towards their dear disappearance: “We are grateful for the prayers and love you have shown for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. As we mourn the loss of our beloved, we are fortunate to see his talent and his magnetic spirit honored. Naya was extraordinarily talented, but she was an even older mother, daughter and sister. “