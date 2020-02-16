Amazon Discounts: GTA 5 Premium Edition for PS4 and Xbox One on offer for the weekend

Share it:

On the occasion of the weekend, Amazon has launched a new and interesting promotion dedicated to the best-selling game of the past decade: we are obviously talking about Grand Theft Auto 5.

Rockstar Games' immortal criminal free roaming is featured in his Premium Edition at the promotional price of 24.99 euros, both in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. For the uninitiated, the premium edition includes, in addition to the base game, all the updates and extra content published over the years, and two lavish bonuses addressed to GTA Online: the Criminal Enterprise Starter, including properties, assets, weapons, vehicles and customization items for the character (content that, if purchased separately, is worth over 10 million GTA $) and 1,000,000 GTA $ free to spend freely.

We would like to point out that the above offers are to be understood limited time and valid while stocks last. Amazon, however, has not indicated an expiration date, so if you are interested we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.