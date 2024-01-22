Alpha Males Season 2 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

Alpha Males presented Fele Martinez with the Irises Award 2023 to Best Actor.

The focal point of the program is the tension that emerges between modern feminist women and conventional male factions, along with the way that these men adjust to the constantly changing circumstances.

Alpha Males Season 2 : release date

The release date for the second period of Alpha Males is now set. Undoubtedly, Netflix has acquiesced to user requests. Due to the tremendous success of Season 1, Season 2 of Alpha Males needed to allay the concerns of the fans. The premiere date for the second season of Alpha Males was February 9, 2024. Include that in your schedule!

Alpha Males Season 2 : Cast

Gorka Otxoa was cast as Santi.

Fele Martínez portrayed Luis Bravo.

Fernando Gil was cast as Pedro Aguilar.

Rafael Tejón portrayed Raíl Camacho.

Alexandra Gallego portrayed Esther. Rosalinda Guerrero

Diana Hervás performed the part of Mara.

Kira Miró portrayed Luz.

Santi Millán portrays Patrick Cayetana Cabezas in the film Simply Blanca.

Cavi González portrayed Cristina.

Silvia Marty portrayed Carmen Aracil. In the character of Cynthia Galván, Nacho Rubio The Nazaret

Nathalie Sesea portrayed Roger Berruezo, a psychologist, in the guise of Guillermo

Mara Castro performed the part of Eugenia.

Alpha Males Season 2 : Trailer release

Alpha Males Season 2 : Storyline

“Pedro is terminated, Santi’s daughter comes in with him, Luis’ wife feels unsatisfied with their sexual relationships, as well as Raúl’s intended proposal falls through,” the official synopsis of the show states.

A sex therapist is consulted by Luis and Esther, Pedro contends with unemployment, Raúl gains newfound clarity regarding his parents, and Santi acquires newfound knowledge regarding Álex.

Raúl decides to share a residence at Santi, whose romantic endeavors are producing results of differing quality. Esther conducts medication experiments, much to the dismay of Pedro. The professional trajectory of Daniela is positive. During their time in Ibiza, Santi endeavors to stimulate the group’s reflection on their language.

During the seminar upon toxic masculinity, Luis arrives at a realization, Santi experiences a fruitful date, and Raúl persists in pursuing advances. Daniela extends an employment proposition to Pedro.

Daniela and Pedro are dissatisfied with their current employment arrangement; Luis as well as Esther are attempting to negotiate; Santi is eager to commit; and Luz proposes an alternative concept.

Raúl and Daniela develop suspicions regarding potential illicit involvement of Luz and Pedro alongside Pedro, while Santi maintains an indecisive stance. Pedro undergoes a complete metamorphosis into an entirely distinct type of influencer.

The series’ narrative will be reinstated in season two, precisely where it was concluded in the first. At this time, no updates are available pertaining to this subject; nevertheless, we expect to receive one in the coming days.

A brief overview of Season 1 in Alpha Males follows below. Three of the three closest companions, Santhi, Luis, and Pedro, confess their sexist beliefs during a talk on toxic masculinity.

After some hesitation, Raul, a fourth acquaintance, departs. Six months prior to the implementation of this instruction, Pedro’s supervisor replaces him on a network of televisions with a woman.

The acquisition of an attractive asset has augmented the complexity of his life administration. Daniela initiates preparations to establish a family in the aftermath of Pedro’s termination. Social media expert.

Pedro offers a critique of her recent endeavors. Raul engages in extramarital relations with Luz through the partner of a coworker named Carmen. The purpose of his marriage to Luz is to evict Carmen.

Luz’s unanticipated proposal for an open relationship gives rise to complications. Raul rejects her because he disapproves of her coupling with other men. A conditional acceptor of the provisions. Alex, the daughter of Santi, storms into his living space and proclaims that she abhors Blanca, his ex-wife, and her mother.

She is a cohabitant of his. Blanca provides support to her father as he searches for compatible companions on Tinder, with the intention of persuading him to separate from her. Present-day Santi. Santi is troubled by the fact that his daughter maintains multiple intimate relationships.