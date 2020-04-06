All the terror we will see in 2020

22

'GRETEL AND HANSEL'

Director: Oz Perkins

Distribution: Sophia Lillis, Ian Kenny, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, Abdul Alshareef, Jessica De Gouw, Samuel Leakey

Synopsis: In Bavaria, in the early fourteenth century, Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in utter poverty. Her father died years ago and her mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear that their stepfather produces, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, in one way or another, try to take advantage of them. Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to follow. Thus, the two brothers arrive at Holda's cabin, a nice woman who decides to take them in. At first they enjoy the abundance of food and games, but soon they realize something doesn't quite fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears if they want to survive.

Release date: Coming soon.