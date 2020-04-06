All the terror we will see in 2020

1
'WARREN FILE: FORCED BY THE DEVIL'
Director: Michael Chaves
Distribution: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Synopsis: Third installment of The Conjuring franchise.
Frelease date: September 11, 2020.
'THE CURSE' (THE GRUDGE)
Director: Nicolas Pesce
Reparto: Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Demian Bichir, Lin Shaye, Betty Gilpin, William Sadler, Jacki Weaver
Synopsis: The film will introduce us to the story of an abandoned house where a tormented ghost punishes all who enter with a painful death.
Release date: January 1, 2020.
'THE LIGHTHOUSE'
Director: Robert Eggers
Distribution: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson
Synopsis: Set in the late 19th century, it tells the story of two lighthouse keepers working together on a mysterious lost island in New England.
Release date: January 10, 2020.
'MALASAÑA 32'
Director: Albert Painted
Distribution: Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Sergio Castellanos, José Luis de Madariaga
Synopsis: Manolo and Candela settle in the Malasaña neighborhood of Madrid, along with their three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that the capital of a country that is in the midst of transition seems to offer them. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …
Release date: January 17, 2020.
'UNDERWATER'
Director: William Eubank
Distribution: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, John Gallagher Jr., Gunner Wright
Synopsis: When an earthquake leaves his underground laboratory devastated, 11 km. deep, a group of researchers must return to the surface if he wants to save his life.
Release date: January 31, 2020.
'BLISS'
Director: Joe Begos
Reparto: Dora Madison, Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield, George Wendt, Abraham Benrubi, Chris Mckenna
Synopsis: A woman will do whatever it takes to complete what she considers her great "masterpiece," even if she has to delve into a world of sex, drugs, and murder on the outskirts of the city of Los Angeles.
Release date: February 7, 2020.
'FANTASY ISLAND'
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Reparto: Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Michael Rooker, Lucy Hale, Kim Coates, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen
Synopsis: The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the dreams of the lucky guests who come to his luxurious and remote tropical resort come true. However, their fantasies will turn into nightmares, and the guests will have to solve the mystery that the island hides in order to escape alive .. A horror adaptation of the famous 70s television program set in a resort located in a Magic Island.
Release date: February 14, 2020.
'THE INVISIBLE MAN'
Director: Leigh Whannell
Distribution: Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Zara Michales
Synopsis: Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) rebuilds her life after receiving the news that her ex-boyfriend, a chain abuser, has passed away. However, his sanity begins to falter when he begins to be certain that he is actually still alive.
Frelease date: February 28, 2020.
'A QUIET PLACE 2'
Director: John Krasinski
Distribution: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
Sinopsis: The sequel will begin right after the events of 'A Quiet Place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, ready to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.
Release date: March 19, 2020.
'ANOTHER TWIST'
Director: Floria Sigismondi
Distribution: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Niall Greig Fulton, Denna Thomsen
Synopsis: A young governess is hired by a man who has become the guardian of her nephews after the death of her parents. Modern adaptation of Henry James' play, "The Turn of the Screw".
Frelease date: Coming soon.
'THE BOY: THE CURSE OF BRAHMS'
Director: William Brent Bell
Distribution: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Oliver Rice, Natalie Moon
Synopsis: A young family moves into a mansion without being aware of the terrifying history that has marked its history for decades. There, the youngest member of the family makes a new friend: a human-shaped doll he calls "Brahms."
Release date: Coming soon.
'THE NEW MUTANTS'
Director: Josh Boone
Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Rosario Dawson, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Antonio Banderas
Synopsis: The story centers on the New Mutants, a group of mutants made up of the first graduates of Charles Xavier's school.
Frelease date: Coming soon.
'ANTLERS: DARK CREATURE'
Director: Scott Cooper
Distribution: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane
Synopsis: In Antlers, a small town in Oregon, a teacher (Keri Russel) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, begin to be interested in a mysterious and distant student. As they get to know each other, she discovers that the young man hides a dangerous secret that could have fatal consequences.
Release date: Coming soon.
'THE HUNT'
Director: Craig Zobel
Distribution: Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz, Glenn Howerton, Sylvia Grace Crim
Synopsis: The story follows a group of people who are chased and hunted one by one by a group of wealthy elite for sport, for simple fun.
Frelease date: Coming soon.
'ANTEBELLUM'
Director: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz
Reparto: Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, Janelle Monáe, Jack Huston, Eric Lange, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo
Synopsis: Veronica is a successful writer who is caught in a terrifying reality whose mystery she must solve before it is too late.
Frelease date: Coming soon.
'MARY'S POSSESSION'
Director: Michael Goi
Distribution: Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Owen Teague, Stefanie Scott, Manuel García-Rulfo, Chloe Perrin, Jennifer Esposito
Sinopsis: A family trying to open a transport business buys a boat that contains a terrifying secret inside. Unfortunately for them, it only comes to light when the ship is out at sea.
Release date: Coming soon.
'RUN SWEETHEART RUN'
Director: Shana Feste
Distribution: Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Jess Gabor, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Brandon Keener
Sinopsis: The film tells the story of a woman (Ella Balinska), whose first date with a man turns violent, having to get home through Los Angeles while the man (Pilou Asbaek) pursues her.
Release date: Coming soon.
'THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW'
Director: Joe Wright
Reparto: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Fred Hechinger
Synopsis: Dr. Anna Fox, who suffers from agoraphobia, spends her days locked in her New York home, drinking wine while watching old movies and spying on her neighbors. One day, while looking out the window, he sees something happening in front of his house, in the Russells' home, a family that the whole neighborhood takes as an example …
Frelease date: Coming soon.
'GRETEL AND HANSEL'
Director: Oz Perkins
Distribution: Sophia Lillis, Ian Kenny, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, Abdul Alshareef, Jessica De Gouw, Samuel Leakey
Synopsis: In Bavaria, in the early fourteenth century, Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in utter poverty. Her father died years ago and her mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear that their stepfather produces, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, in one way or another, try to take advantage of them. Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to follow. Thus, the two brothers arrive at Holda's cabin, a nice woman who decides to take them in. At first they enjoy the abundance of food and games, but soon they realize something doesn't quite fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears if they want to survive.
Release date: Coming soon.
'THE PURGE 5'
Director: Everardo Valerio Gout
Distribution: Ana de la Reguera, Leven Rambin, Susie Abromeit
Synopsis: New installment of the franchise created by James DeMonaco.
Frelease date: Coming soon.
'ESCAPE ROOM 2'
Director: Adam Robitel
Reparto: Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Demian Bichir, Lin Shaye, Betty Gilpin, William Sadler, Jacki Weaver
Synopsis: Unknown.
Release date: August 14, 2020.
'MALIGNANT'
Director: James wan
Reparto: George Young, Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, Michole Briana White
Synopsis: Follow two women on the run from a monster chasing them.
Frelease date: August 14, 2020.
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
Director: Edgar Wright
Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Thomasin McKenzie, Synnove Karlsen
Synopsis: Thriller set in London's Soho.
Frelease date: October 9, 2020.
'THE CURSE OF THE WITCHES'
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Distribution: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Angus Wright, Philippe Spall, Simon Manyonda
Synopsis: A seven-year-old boy stars in an adventure series with a group of witches. Adaptation of the book "The witches", published in 1973 and signed by Roald Dahl.
Frelease date: October 9, 2020.
'HALLOWEEN KILLS'
Director: David Gordon Green
Reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis
Synopsis: Sequel to the 2018 movie, 'Halloween Night'.
Release date: October 16, 2020.
'WRONG TURN: THE FOUNDATION'
Director: Mike P. Nelson
Reparto: Charlotte Vega, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, David Hutchison, Vardaan Arora
Synopsis: A group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail meet face-to-face with members of a community of mountain dwellers called "The Foundation."
Release date: 2020.
'FEAR STREET'
Director: Leigh Janiak
Reparto: Gillian Jacobs, Ashley Zukerman, Kiana Madeira
Synopsis: A mysterious murder shakes the city of Shadyside, Ohio. Adaptation of the R.L. Stine. First installment of the trilogy of films that will be released one month apart each.
Release date: 2020.
'YOUNG PEOPLE AND WITCHES'
Director: Zoe Lister-Jones
Distribution: Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna
Synopsis: Remake from the movie 'Young and Witches'. Hannah, a high school outcast who befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie, starting to experiment with witchcraft. Girls will unleash a power that is beneficial in their lives at first, but will slowly begin to take control in a very negative way. Hannah is the one who will learn the most about this power and how it affects the girl group.
Frelease date: 2020.
