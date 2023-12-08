All of Us Strangers: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Following its screenings at several autumn film festivals, the eerie thriller All of Us Strangers, starring a respected filmmaker and two rising young actors, has already garnered some anticipation for its 2023 release.

Andrew Haigh, a writer and filmmaker nominated for a BAFTA, is behind the camera in All of Us Strangers, produced by Searchlight Pictures. The film stars Paul Mescal, Claire Foy, Andrew Scott, and Haigh himself. Read this article in its entirety to learn about All of Us Strangers.

All of Us Strangers Release Date

According to Collider, All of Us Strangers will be released in select theaters throughout the US on December 22. If audiences are looking for a passionate love story, Searchlight Pictures could be onto something by focusing on the Christmas and holiday seasons.

In the US, the first showing of a film might start as early as 10 a.m., depending on the release schedule. The weather being what it is, the first concert may go on until 12 p.m. You should follow the film’s social media accounts and cinema ticketing services.

All of Us Strangers will have its UK debut on January 26, 2024, after it runs in the US. Following in the footsteps of other Searchlight features like Theater Camp and Chevalier, the picture may find a home on Hulu once its theatrical run concludes.

All of Us Strangers Plot

The film’s premise differs significantly from the book’s, but it follows Scott’s character, screenwriter Adam, as he retraces his life after a chance meeting with Mescal’s character, strange neighbor Harry, in his London towerblock on a night.

Adam finds two individuals living in his old home who resemble his parents—portrayed by Claire Foy of The Crown and Jamie Bell of Rocketman—who passed away more than thirty years ago—as the two of them get closer. Adam finds himself uncovering elements of his history that he thought he could keep hidden when he starts to write about his parents, who passed away when he was twelve years old.

All of Us Strangers Cast

Andrew Scott as Adam

While his portrayal of the “hot priest” in Fleabag has brought him the most fame, Scott has been making waves for some time now thanks to his standout turns in Sherlock, Oslo, and Catherine Called Birdy.

Paul Mescal as Harry

With roles in Aftersun (for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor), Normal People, and The Lost Daughter, Mescal has emerged as one of the most promising young actors working today. He stars in both Foe and All of Us Strangers, both of which are set to release in the latter half of 2023.

Jamie Bell as Adam’s father

Since he was a little boy, Bell has made appearances in films, such as Billy Elliott. Shining Girls, Rocketman, Without Remorse, and Turn: Washington’s Spies are a few of his more recent significant works.

Claire Foy as Adam’s mother

Actress Claire Foy had a breakout performance as the young Queen Elizabeth in the two-season series The Crown, for which she was nominated and won several awards. Beyond that, she has been in several feature films, such as First Man, Women Talking, Season of the Witch, and numerous more.

All of Us Strangers Creators

Andrew Haigh helms All of Us Strangers in addition to writing it. Having served as both writer and director on Lean on Pete, 45 Years, and Weekend, this is not Haigh’s first rodeo in the dual role. The picture was produced by Graham Broadbent, Sarah Harvey, and Peter Czernin.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Banshees of Inisherin are just a few of the films in which Broadbent and Czernin have worked together as producers. Harvey has been in many films, including Ticket to Paradise, What’s Love Got to Do With It?, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, who also scored Living, starring Bill Nighy, is the film’s composer.

All of Us Strangers: Is it based on a book?

In case you were wondering, yes, the plot of All of Us Are Strangers is based on a novel. Based on the book Strangers by Japanese writer Taichi Yamada, the film is set to premiere in theaters in June 2022, as announced by Screen Daily.

All of Us Strangers Trailer

The trailer was ultimately published on September 21 after a lengthy delay. The trailer has a foreboding, eerie vibe as we meet Adam, played by Andrew Scott, who opens up about his tragic parents’ deaths when he was a little lad.

While Adam’s father, Jamie Bell, seems very much alive, his mother, Claire Foy, communicates with him in the present. The preview shows Adam and Paul Mescal’s Harry developing a friendship as he is captivated by Harry.

December 6, 2023, saw the publication of a 50-second teaser for All of Us Strangers by Searchlight Pictures.