All Might fans? Now you can buy all the action figures in Deku's room

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
You are also a fan of the former hero number one of My Hero Academia? In case the answer is yes then we have good news for you, as it has recently been confirmed that you can build a collection capable of rivaling with that of the protagonist Izuku Midoriya.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, each of the five puppets exhibited by Deku in his room it was really created and offered for sale thanks to the partnership between Shueisha and the toy companies.

From left to right we have the Nendoroid of All Might (45 euros), the Grandista multicolor figurine (45 euros), the 22cm Hobby Max action figure (100 euros), the action figure "The Amazing Heroes Vol. 5" (30 euros) and the hero's classic Funko Pop Vinyl (12 euros). For a total of about 230, therefore, you can also have a collection as a true number one fan.

My Hero Academia products are among the best-selling in the anime-themed entertainment sector, although they have never managed to reach the heights touched by the giant Dragon Ball. In spite of everything, however, Shueisha and Kohei Horikoshi have repeatedly shown that they can deal with merchandising, and this little stroke of genius is yet another demonstration.

And what do you think of it? Do you already own any of these products? Let us know in the comments. In case you were passionate about the anime then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our review of My Hero Academia 4×15 and the preview of the new episode.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

