Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, also known as Aharen-san is a Japanese manga created and written by Asato Mizu.

The original manga has 16 volumes and was initially published by Shueisha in the Shōnen Jump+ magazine on 29th January 2017.

It concluded publishing its 16th volume from 4th April 2023 to 30th April 2023. The manga was also adapted into an anime series of the same name.

It was written by Takao Yoshioka, directed by Yasutaka Yamamoto and Tomoe Makino, and produced by Felix Film.

Aharen-san has 16 episodes that initially premiered from 2nd April 2022 to 18th June 2022 on some channels in Japan, mainly MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS.

Afterward, Crunchyroll took control of the anime television series and released a dubbed version in English on 15th April 2022.

Aharen-san season 1 received a rating of 7.3 from MyAnimeList, 7.1 from IMDb, 4.7/5 from Crunchyroll, and 95% from Google users.

Aharen-san Season 2 is the anticipated sequel of the popular romantic-comedy anime which first premiered in the Fall of 2021.

It has been a year since the first season ended and the viewers are still wondering if it will get a new season or not.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Japan with both sub and dub, and it received a positive reception from viewers and critics alike.

Most praised it for the heartwarming way they presented two characters who struggle with their social awkwardness and try to help each other in overcoming them.

Spring 2022 was privy to one such series as the anime adaption of Asato Mizu s’ manga series, Aharen-san, hit the small screens.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Release Date

As of now, Felix Film has not officially announced Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2. However, given the series’ positive reception both domestically and internationally, there’s reason to believe that a green light may be on the horizon.

Considering that the first season was announced in July 2021 and aired in April 2022, we can speculate that the production timeline for a second season might follow a similar pattern.

This suggests that we could expect Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 to grace our screens sometime in 2024.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Cast

The voice of Reina Aharen is Inori Minase in Japanese and Dani Chambers’ in English and the voice of Raidō Matsuboshi is Takuma Terashima in Japanese and Ben Balmaceda in English.

The voice of Mitsuki Ōshiro in Japanese is M.A.O’s and Kristen McGuire’s in English. Ms. Tōbaru has been voiced by Kana Hanazawa in Japanese and Katelyn Barr in English, and Ms. Miyahira has been voiced by Yurie Kozakai in Japanese and Tia Ballard in English.

Tetsuya Kakihara and Kevin Thelwell lent their respective Japanese and English voices to Ishikawa, and Tomori Kusunoki and Veronica Laux lent their voices to Hanako Satō in Japanese and English, respectively. Futaba has been voiced by Maria Sashide in Japanese and Jill Harris in English.

The voice of Ren Aharen has been given by Misaki Kuno in Japanese and Brittney Karbowski in English, and Eru Aharen’s voice was given by Rina Hidaka in Japanese and Natalie Rose in English.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Trailer

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Plot

In the season one finale, Aharen-San Episode 12, Oshiro confronted Aharen about Raido’s proposal, only to be met with her denial. Oshiro, feeling protective of Aharen, challenged Radio to a duel.

During the showdown, Radio admitted his affection for Aharen, who overheard the confession and reciprocated her feelings.

This heartwarming turn of events led to Oshiro apologising to Radio, and the trio promised to remain close even after graduation.

In the upcoming season, these friends will advance to a new class. Aharen’s dream of sharing a class with Radio will come true, strengthening their bond.

The first season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai introduces Raidō Mastuboshi and Reina Aharen. Raidō starts high school while sitting beside Aharen in class.

Their blossoming romance will be a central theme, but Aharen will grapple with uncertainty about their feelings for each other.

This uncertainty will be a source of tension as she questions their readiness for a committed relationship.

Amidst the emotional rollercoaster, Aharen will be diligent in her studies during her senior year, with Radio lending a helping hand.

Their journey will explore the complexities of young love and the challenges of balancing it with academics.

Raidō struggles to make friends because of his unfriendly facial expressions, and Aharen has no one because she does not possess a clear sense of distance.

Gradually, the two of them become each other’s confidante and their relationship grows stronger.

However, Aharen’s childhood friend, Mitsuki Oshiro does not approve of their relationship and wants to save her friend from Raidō.

As days pass, Aharen and Raidō spend most of their time together, studying or playing games mostly.

Raidō also gets pranked by Ren, Aharen’s brother who looks like her, gets introduced to Eru, Aharen’s sister, and takes swimming lessons from Mitsuki.

Their happiness comes under scrutiny from Futaba, and Akkun who admires Aharen and tries to create problems whenever they can.

Slowly, the relationship between Aharen and Raidō turns into a sweet love, but neither of them can confess properly.

An added push from Mitsuki as a Reversi duel between her and Raidō ends up making them confess their feelings for each other while pondering over the next school year.

This shocks Aharen, who makes sense of how blissful she was when Radio admitted. Oshiro apologises, and Aharen, at long last tells Radio she loves him as well, and, close by Ishikawa and Satō, they all hug.