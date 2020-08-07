Aggretsuko 3 arrives soon on Netflix, official trailer available

Share it:

During the day yesterday, Netflix finally showed the first trailer of Aggretsuko 3, the new season of the Studio Funworks anime starring the most famous red panda in the world. The video, visible above, also confirms the release date, set for the next one August 27.

In case you are unfamiliar with the series we remind you that Aggretsuko is an anime produced by Sanrio, a Japanese company that owns the mascot of the series A ten-episode first season was released in April 2018, while its follow-up came in June last year. The director said he was a bit worried about the making of the third season but fortunately, it seems that the story still has something to say.

Aggretsuko tells the adventures of the red panda Retsuko, a 25-year-old accountant at a major Japanese company. Stressed by the impossible demands of her superiors, the young Retsuko vent her anger with incredible sessions of heavy metal karaoke. The new season, as well as the previous ones, will be dubbed in Italian.

Aggretsuko tells the adventures of the red panda Retsuko, a 25-year-old accountant at a major Japanese company. Stressed by the impossible demands of her superiors, the young Retsuko vent her anger with incredible sessions of heavy metal karaoke. The new season, as well as the previous ones, will be dubbed in Italian.