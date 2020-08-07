Agents of SHIELD, the team's latest mission in the series finale trailer

Share it:

Marvel Entertainment has released the first official teaser of the series finale of Agents of SHIELD, which will stage the team's last, epic mission to stop Malick. The last two episodes, titled The End is at Hand and What We’re Fighting For, will air on Wednesday, August 12 in a two-hour evening event.

The images of the promo are also visible at the bottom of the news. The seventh season of Agents of SHIELD saw the team from the agent Phil Coulson time travel, up to 1931. They are part of the cast of the series Marvel, among others, Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson), Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), John Hannah (Holden Radcliffe), Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi Morse), Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), Luke Mitchell (Lincoln Campbell) and Nick Blood (Lance Hunter).

In recent days, Chloe Bennet she said she was the last to find out she was Daisy Johnson. "I'm pretty sure the fans got there before me" has explained. "I had some hunches, maybe towards the end of the first season, but I wasn't too sure. "

Waiting for the ending of Agents of SHIELD, here's what happened in the third to last episode, titled Brand New Day.