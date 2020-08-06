Agents of SHIELD 7, a character wants to join the team in this video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a week from the latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episodes, and a few hours after tonight's episode aired, Brand New Day, a clip gives us some anticipation about a character's alleged intentions.

The seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will end next week with the transmission of the two final episodes (at least in the United States, while in Italy we will have to wait a few more days), but meanwhile the official accounts of the program provide us with a new sneak peek for the episode that will be aired tonight instead.

In Brand New Day we will finally see the two sisters, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Kora (Diane Doan) face to face, although the former would seem decidedly (and understandably) less enthusiastic than the latter.

Kora, on the other hand, seems to be exactly where she wants, given that after being hit by Daisy she says: "There's no reason to hurt each other, I'm here to help"And when Mack (Henry Simmons) asks her how, she replies"Saving lives, of course. I want to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.".

You can find the clip here at the bottom of the news.

And you, what do you think of these latest developments on the show? The final season of is convincing you Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Let us know in the comments.