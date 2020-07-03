After retiring at Boca, De Rossi would debut as a coach in an Italian Serie A team

Share it:

Daniele De Rossi is headed for his debut as a coach in Italian football

Daniele De Rossi had a brief step by Mouth. Thanks to the love he accumulated over time for the club, added to the fact that a personal friend like Nicolás Burdisso was at that time the sporting director of the institution, the story of the historic midfielder of Rome, Italy, ended in Xeneize. His experience lasted only six months and in early 2020 he announced his final farewell to professional practice.

"I say goodbye to Boca and football, it is a final decision", said, in complete safety, the Italian in the act that took place in the Pedro Pompilio complex. Accompanied by the current xeneize president, Jorge Amor Ameal, the former footballer made public the momentous determination that was intimately related to the need to be close to one of his daughters who lives in the country that saw him born and became in a soccer figure.

Precisely, six months after his departure from Argentina, and with the clear intention of continuing to be linked to the sport he played for almost two decades, the news from Italy indicates that the 2006 world champion in Germany would be one step away from becoming the new coach of Fiorentina, one of the teams that is struggling to stay in Serie A.

As indicated by the Italian media Sky Sport, Joe Barone, CEO of the club, and Daniele Prade, sports director of the institution where he knew how to shine Gabriel BatistutaThey have already met with De Rossi and both managers of the club's football destinations based in the city of Florence would be willing to hire the former Boca as the coach who will face the club's new project.

Frenchman Frank Ribery is the great star of Fiorentina, which would be De Rossi's first step as coach (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

At the same time, and beyond the intention of adding the former captain of Roma, there would be an obstacle that could delay Daniele's arrival at the Viola bank: De Rossi lacks his technical director license to sit on the bench at Calcium Italian. In the event that the management leadership makes the final decision to take over the services of the midfielder who played for almost all his career in the whole of the Italian capital, he must ask the Azzur soccer federation for a special exception in order to have its premiere as coach.

If both parties finish signing the contract that will unite them – it did not transpire for how many years the link would be – De Rossi will find a dark picture. Currently, and after the restart of the highest category, the Fiore march in position number 13 of the contest which has Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus as its leader, the great candidate to keep the Scudetto. With 31 points, the team led by Giuseppe Iachini today he has six points more than Lecce, the second to last in the table and that would be the last team to lose the category.

With nine days to go before the tournament closes, De Rossi's arrival would be a boost for a team that has only won seven league games and has not won since last February 16, when it defeated 5-1 Sampdoria as a visitor.

