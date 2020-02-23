AESVI changes its name: IIDEA, Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association, is born

Share it:

AESVI changes its name: the first trade association of the video game industry in Italy becomes IIDEA, Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association.

The association was founded in the early 2000s and in this long period of time it has dealt with (and will continue to take care of) giving visibility and support the Italian video game industry, helping the realities of our country with the aim of improving the conditions and possibilities of business and expansion of a sector in continuous growth.

Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association will further expand its business branch by dedicating itself to promotion, knowledge of this media among an ever wider audience and continuing to support all the studios and developers (independent and otherwise) who have or will decide to invest in Italy.

From AESVI's ashes IIDEA was born, a new name and a new wide-ranging mission for an association that over the years has led the growth of the Italian gaming market by the hand and now opens up to the international market. More details on the activities are available on the official IIDEA website, in the opening video on President Marco Saletta takes stock of the situation on the video game sector in Italy and reveals the objectives of the association for the current year and the near future.