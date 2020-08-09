Act-Age, the author's horrible comments before the scandal: "I need a new bike"

Share it:

On the morning of 8 August 2020, the author of Act-Age was taken into custody by the Japanese law enforcement agencies, accused of having molested several underage students. A few hours ago, several fans noticed that in fact the author indirectly shared details about his "hobby" through some public comments.

Below you can find some of the most recent comments, in which Matsuki explained the need to use his own bike despite the obligation of social distancing and in which he indicated the presence of "strange unidentifiable noises". Of course, after the events that occurred yesterday, many fans saw a double meaning in some of his statements.

Tetsuya Matsuki was denounced by an underage girl between the ages of 12 and 15, accused of following and groping her from behind, before leaving quickly on her bike. Some cameras would have confirmed the veracity of the allegations, albeit at the moment the author has not yet confessed.

Weekly Shonen Jump recently canceled the release of Act-Age Volume 13 and canceled all pre-orders. At this moment Shueisha has put the manga on stand-by and, in case of confirmation, cancellation will most likely occur. The work was supposed to receive an anime adaptation and a play.