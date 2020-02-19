 Absolute Slaughter, no. two

Share it:

The twisted mind of Cletus Kasady has been letting all the tendrils of his reddish symbiote were preparing and collecting the codices of the most harmless targets and now, it is the turn of the Absolute Slaughter, the time to go for the fattest fish and the objectives that will require a great effort for the entire legion of Matanza symbiotes. Trying to avoid a bigger problem, Eddie Brock told Dylan a summary while they searched a safe place until they are confronted by Matanza. Luckily, the symbiote Poison adhered to Eddie and led them to Peter Parker's apartment, with whom he forged an alliance. After taking Dylan and Normie to the Maker knowing that he can eliminate the codices, Venom and Spiderman they decided to look for a test subject in Ravencroft, but not everything would be as easy as they would expect.

The story would begin with Eddie Brock breaking the wall and running away with his wings with Spiderman to have another chance at another time, even if they have lost Norman Osborn. Free, both they decide to recruit those who can from each side, so Venom goes to the Scorpio, but presence as a young hero falls. Meanwhile, in the depths, Matanza is forced to put Norman Osborn in his place to believe more than him. Again on the streets of New York, Eddie defends himself against Norman Osborn and prevents the symbiote from killing him, preferring to run away with the Scorpio to the safe place. There, with some Avengers and Spiderman, Normie's codex would be eliminated and the others would take turns while Eddie chats with his son and Sleeper. However, every perfect plan can always be in danger.

In general, we are facing a compilation number quite attractive and interesting as a whole, which also hooks and surprises every page that goes through the plans that Donny Cates puts into play for both heroic and villain characters. This makes us have moments of pure and hard action and others in which we are really afraid of the characters and even overwhelmed by the number of symbiotes that constantly threaten all heroes and especially how one falls because of Eddie's mistake that doesn't I wanted to, since I just wanted to help you. However, the best of all these moments come when Cletus Kasady appears on the scene, either alone or with our heroes to splurge all the charisma he has.

As for the characters, Eddie brock It shows in this issue that a withdrawal in time can be a victory, but their ongoing discussions with the symbiote when it comes to killing thugs Matanza threatens to break their relationship and that stress ends up creating the best conflicts within this number. For its part, Peter Parker iHe claims to be noble and wants to be the last to take off his codex to protect others from Matanza and the other symbiotes by believing that everything is his fault, although the symbiote Veneno knows the truth. Entering the land of the villains, Norman Osborn still with a disturbed mind believing that it is Cletus Kasady in his craziest moment, so all he wants is to kill the more the better, but he doesn't reason just like Cletus Kasady to lead to an even greater killing. In addition, Norman has reached such a severe mental point that he does not even hesitate to threaten and raise a rebellion when the time comes. Finally, Matanza feels at its peak, although he does not forget to clearly reason his next steps to deceive the heroes and that all fall into their networks.

About him rhythm, Donny Cates maintains very good times around the two American numbers of this compilation, capable of creating tension, stress, and even stress along with his exciting storytelling.

On an artistic level, having Ryan Stegman for this event is a magical opportunityWell, as we can see in this issue, It has a great capacity to generate fully intense bullets and pages and with An extraordinary quality that fits perfectly for the macabre touch or of terror, and more in the "world" of Matanza. Therefore, we have pages and splash pages that are a real delight for how you take care of every detail. Finally, I want to highlight the final page that, although efficient as a cliffhanger, is also a true visual past that will impress many readers.

In short, I consider that we are facing a quite remarkable and fun number that keeps the knot of the event up and its end leaves us at the highest point and eager to know what will be the end of the Cletus Kasady plan and the codices.

