A Simple Favor 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first installment, 2018’s A Simple Favor, was well-received by reviewers and moviegoers alike for its innovative blend of criminal thriller and dark humor. While Paul Feig had previously directed Melissa McCarthy in a string of offbeat comedies, A Simple Favor marked a change of pace for the director.

A Simple Favor is a significantly more nuanced and witty style of comedy than the laughs seen in films like Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters 2016.

A Simple Favor 2

A Simple Favor, which is based on a book by Darcey Bell, stars Anna Kendrick as the appropriately called Stephanie Smothers, a widowed mommy vlogger who is kind of a socially awkward nerd. Because their children are in the same class, she meets the wealthy professional woman Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), and her life takes a dramatic turn. As their bond becomes stronger, Stephanie takes it upon herself to find out what happened when Emily vanishes without a trace.

At first glance, A Simple Favor seems to be a very straightforward film. However, as the plot progresses, many unexpected turns make it difficult to follow up. As the story unfolded, unexpected twists and turns astonished and fascinated viewers and reviewers alike. After making over $100 million with a mere $20 million budget, it’s little wonder Lionsgate is interested in making A Simple Favor 2. Here’s all the information we have regarding the sequel thus far.

A Simple Favor 2 Release Date

Towards the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, we may see A Simple Favor 2. The film has not yet had an official release date. In the autumn of 2023, filming will begin on the sequel to A Simple Favor. Based on the original film’s release date (2018 after filming wrapped), A Simple Favor 2 is projected to be released around the end of 2024 or early 2025.

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA members’ continuing strikes are making it more probable that production on A Simple Favor 2 will not begin as planned in the fall of 2023. Thus, the release might be postponed until mid-late 2025 or perhaps early 2026, as anticipated by supporters.

About A Simple Favor

Stephanie is a single mother who has a video blog where she helps other parents with chores around the home, recipe ideas, and more in the 2018 film. Swiftly becoming Stephanie’s friend, Emily once asked her to drop off her kid at school so that she could do a brief errand for work. Nevertheless, Emily vanishes without a trace, leaving Stephanie to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her friend.

A Simple Favor 2 Cast

Whether or not Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will be returning is the first question that fans of A Simple Favor will undoubtedly have when it comes to a sequel. Their on-screen chemistry and star power contributed much to the critical and financial success of A Simple Favor, so it’s great news that they’re both returning.

Since both actresses have already committed, it’s safe to assume that other major actors from the first film, including Henry Golding (who played Emily’s ex-husband Sean), will return for future installments.

A Simple Favor 2 Plot

A friend of Emily’s, Stephanie is a single mother who blogs about parenting and house life in the first film. Their paths cross when the protagonist’s daughter enrols at the same primary school as this unnamed wealthy mother, whose son is a mystery. Stephanie looks into the circumstances behind Emily’s abrupt departure after she goes missing. Still, Stephanie is in for a wild ride as she becomes caught up in a web of deceit and unpredictability.

At the film’s conclusion, Stephanie launches a successful new profession centered upon her knack for solving mysteries via her popular blog. Emily was condemned to jail for her role, whereas Lively’s character gladly took over her new surroundings, as she did with everything that around her.

With Stephanie’s new life in mind, the heroes will reunite in the sequel and become caught up in a new web of deceit and secrets, either directly or indirectly affecting other characters.

Henry Golding, who played Sean, may be an additional important piece of the new puzzle in the sequel, but it is currently unknown if he will return to join Lively and Kendrick. Since there was only just one Bell book and no sequel, there is sadly no source material from which to draw for this new tale.