A sensual confrontation takes place in One-Punch Man chapter 127.2

One-Punch Man is the work prepared by ONE and then redesigned by Yusuke Murata. In progress online on Tonari no Young Jump, it has introduced over the years different heroes each with their own skills and strength. Among these undoubtedly stand out those of class S, the most powerful and including one of the most appreciated characters, Tatsumaki.

Just Tatsumaki is the protagonist of chapter 127.2 of One-Punch Man, taking up the heroine scenario where it left off a few chapters ago. After finding Psykos several meters below, the two psychics started a sort of tug of war competition, using psychic powers to pull each other. The chapter is titled "Combined Demons!".

After Psykos passes by the cart where he is Saitama, the clash between the two takes place at the center of the structure. Meanwhile, King runs into the other child taken hostage by the monsters and, with a stroke of luck, pushes away a monster who had made himself invisible nearby. As the duo move away, it is also discovered that Orochi is still alive: his heart is absorbing several monsters in order to return to the previous state.

Tatsumaki and Psykos fight with psychic attacks, but it is the first that seems to prevail. While King finds a freight elevator to climb after an endless flight of stairs, the clash between the two women seems to have ended. Tatsumaki has imprisoned Psykos asking her where the child is located. However, the woman cannot answer the question. Tatsumaki is however distracted by Amai Mask who asks for help to fight a monster. The heroine responds rather coldly to the colleague while Psykos senses Orochi's arrival.

Taking advantage of an intervention by the monster shot down several chapters ago by Saitama, Psykos launches towards his heart to join him and thus create an even more powerful entity. What creature will come out of this union? One-Punch Man will return with chapter 128 in two weeks.