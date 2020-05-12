A Quick Dating History Of Pete Davidson!! Some Names Will Surprise Fans!!

Share it:

The popular American comedian and actor, Pete Davidson has been up for several serious relationships. Fans and followers want to know more about Pete’s love life and the amazing women he used to date. So here we are bringing you a quick dating history of Pete Davidson. But let me warn you that some names will surprise you.

You will find it surprising to know that after being in a relationship with many amazing and beautiful women, Pete is now single and happy. As per the reports by the US Weekly, Pete Davidson is focusing currently on his health and career goals. Yes, he is now happily single and moving on with his life journey to find true love. After several experiences, Pete is not in any kind of rush for being in a relationship. Although his dating history is exciting and interesting, the young comedian does not seem to have any interest in adding one more love affair to it.

Dating History of Pete Davidson

Peter Michael Davidson, born on 16 November 1993, is the center of attraction when it comes to gossiping about love affairs. There were many relationships through which Pete Davidson did learn and experience amazing helpful things. But we are only going to talk about some affairs that Pete was really looking forward to.

The American comedian became the gossip attraction the first time when he and Carly Aquilino, the Girl Codeuded star were dating back in 2015. They were dating for quite some time but there is no news that confirms their break up.

Later, Gossips found their way to peek into the relationship between Pete and Cazzie David, 26, when they were seeing each other in May 2016. But their affair was over within two years as Pete did announce it back in 2018.

Pete was popular all over when he and Ariana Grande (7 Rings Singer) were dating each other. The duo did reveal that they were going to engage soon but unfortunately, they have to call off the engagement later.

Along with Ariana, the dating history includes Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber. After so many affairs, Pete needs to spend some time along with himself in becoming a better person. Fans are hoping to read about Pete’s next love affair soon.

