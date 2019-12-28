A miniseries of Stephen King's novel is approved

Share it:

We all remember the first time we saw 'Carrie'. At least, if we did it with the adaptation he made Brian De Palma from the novel by Stephen King in 1976. The movie, starring a spectacular Sissy Spacek (Oscar nominated for her performance), continues to be one of the best movies based on Stephen King stories. And it will be very difficult to lower it from the top 3 it occupies along with 'The Shining' and … The third is to choose.

But this story about a marginalized teenager with psychic powers has had more adaptations. In 1988 it became a Broadway musical and in 2002 David Carson took her to the small screen. Even more recently, in 2013, another film adaptation of the film was made. Director Kimberly Peirce and Carrie was played by Chloë Grace Moretz. Although the film enjoyed a small success, it failed to make even the recent generation forget the memory of De Palma's work. 'Carrie', without palliative or specifications, is still the 1976 film. But we already know what Hollywood is like today, if in 2013 there was no luck, we must try again. Every classic has to resurface with current airs (and successes).

According to Collider, 'Carrie' will have a new adaptation. But this time it will not be in the form of a feature film, but of FX miniseries. The serial character and the longer duration of the project gives you the possibility of fighting the original memory with other weapons. It could be the most complete adaptation and the one that will have more time to develop its iconic main character. Although the project is still in its most embryonic state, who knows, with a good cast, perhaps it manages to shade the film.