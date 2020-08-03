A main series character will be present

Share it:

We continue to discover details on the sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead: this time the showrunner revealed the presence of a character known by all fans of the series inspired by comics by Robert Kirkman.

We are talking about Sherry, played by Christine Evangelista, last seen in the episodes of The Walking Dead, when she helped Daryl escape from Negan's prison. Dwight then decided to look for his missing wife, joining the group in the meantime survivors led by Morgan. Here is the comment of the showrunner Ian Goldberg about it: "We shared a photo of the two, so there is no need to pretend anything anymore, in the episodes of this season we will see Dwight and Sherry. I don't want to reveal too much, but Andrew Chambliss and I are big fans of the Dwight character. At the end of the fifth season of Fear he is a completely different man from the one seen in The Walking Dead".

It therefore seems that Dwight's long search will finally end, even if the showrunner warns that both characters are changed a lot in recent years, therefore their meeting may not go as hoped by fans. Pending further rumors, we leave you with the trailer for Fear The Walking Dead 6.