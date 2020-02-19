A Little bit weird? Aislinn Derbez reveals shameful secret of Mauricio Ochmann (VIDEO)

Aislinn Derbez Y Mauricio Ochmann They are one of the most beautiful couples in Mexican cinema, and they do not hesitate to show off the great love they have in social networks, as well as the one they profess for their little daughter Kailani.

The three always give fantastic and adorable moments to their fans, since they always share photos and videos in the accounts of Instagram of both actors.

For example, this Thursday the actor shared a video that his wife recorded and reveals a sultry secret of him.

The video shows how Mauricio "practice" what he is going to say to his daughter, with the favorite doll of Kai.

They caught me, so I practice to be a better dad. This Christmas my best gift will be to play with her. ”

When the actor discovers that he has company, he is surprised and the moment full of tenderness, it became something fun and full of love between the three members, of the small family.

After "catch it", Aislinn He teases him a little, but in the end he tells him that he is a great father.

My love, I know that every dad has very special ways of giving love, but yours is very special, very particular huh, but that's why you're a very father father. ”

