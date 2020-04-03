Entertainment

A leak confirms the debut of My Hero Academia 5 to 2021

April 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
It had been hovering in the air for a few weeks, and yet only the official arrived from us was missing just a few hours ago. Well, season 5 of My Hero Academia is now official, as revealed by the first leak leaked by the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. Either way, is it fair to wonder when the new anime series will debut?

To open the doors to a possible launch window is the insider Spy, the famous leaker in the sector and the one who first communicated the official status of My Hero Academia 5 even before the release of the magazine spoilers. In addition, Spy has been the protagonist of numerous other corridor rumors, most of which were ultimately totally truthful.

In response to a Twitter user, the insider warned that the series will not arrive before 2021. In addition, it is likely that season 5 will not make its debut even in the spring season, although the latter information is worth grabbing with pliers. Therefore, we can only assume the start of the new series around the summer season or, in the worst case, in October. What is certain, however, is that we should wait a long time before savoring them again deeds of the A class of the U.A. Academy, symptom of a production still in the backward phase. We suggest, in any case, to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss further news about the return of the anime of My Hero Academia.

In your opinion, when will season 5 debut? Let us know with a comment below.

