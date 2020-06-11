A former partner of De Rossi revealed the dream that the Italian could not fulfill in Boca

“I had the chance to chat with De Rossi about soccer. His idea was to stay in Boca as a player and he wants to be a coach someday. Then, he returned to Italy for a personal matter where perhaps they did not accompany him as well as at the beginning ", he explained Guillermo, brother of Nicolás Burdisso, the former manager of Boca who was the one who hired him during his tenure at the club.