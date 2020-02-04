A deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War shows another presentation for Zemo

Share it:

More than three years ago we told you that there was an alternative presentation for Zemo in Captain America: Civil War and now we can finally see the scene that was being narrated at that time.

The description we received in 2016 told us that Zemo appeared in a black market auction where he used a lethal gas to kill all attendees, thus becoming the book that was used to activate the Winter Soldier.

As you can see the scene is exactly what we were told and it is a much more crude presentation letter for the villain. Perhaps this is the facet of the character of Daniel Bruhl that we see in Falcon and the winter soldier, the television series.

In the movie we could see in theaters another version of this story was told. Instead of this robbery / murder we saw how Zemo tortured a former Hydra agent so he could get the book in question.

The scene is one of the many extras that can be obtained in the Infinity Box Saga collection that includes all the films of the first three phases of the UCM in the same package with several discs.

There will be spectators who consider the part of the torture darker than the scene we discover today, while others surely think that Zemo's cold and ruthless presentation in these new shots is more suitable for this character. Now we can only wait to see what his personality is like in the face of the series that will be released this year with a bit of luck and that will show us Falcon and the Winter Soldier in full action fighting crime as part of what remains of Los Avengers