A comic solves the mystery of Luke Skywalker's sword

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the great mysteries of the universe Star wars it had been in force for several decades until it has been solved by the latest issue of the comic series that Marvel dedicates to the George Lucas galaxy.

Now we know how Luke Skywalker's blue lightsaber recovered after the events of The Empire Strikes Back in Cloud City, a doubt that has existed since the sword reappeared in The Force Awakens.

Then there will be spoilers of the Star Wars # 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic.

The last time Luke's laser sword appears in Episode V is falling into a vacuum next to the severed hand of the Jedi. It was assumed that the sword and hand had been lost forever, at least until Maz Kanata gives it to Rey in Episode VII, a fact that he had not received an explanation until now.

The reason why the sword did not end up turned into scrap metal is because a stranger picks it up during its fall. The trick is that the identity of this savior has not been revealed and now an unknown has been replaced by another.

The image implies that what we are seeing is a ghost of the Force, the artist Jesus Saiz having used the illumination of Cloud City to camouflage the characteristic aura that these appearances of Jedi masters have.

Hopefully Luke and Lando will soon find this mysterious figure as they are on their way to Cloud City to try to find the lost sword, because a Jedi weapon is not exactly a tool to use and throw.

The identity of the character is now one of the top priorities of the readers of this series of comics published by Marvel and expanding the extended Star Wars universe with very powerful revelations.