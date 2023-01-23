A brief look at some of the best shows to stream right now

(Image via https://twitter.com/mpho_mahase)

Thanks to the continued advancements in technology, we’re able to sample more entertainment options than we ever have done before. From smartphones and tablets to high-resolution television products and console machines, we can watch an extensive selection of content through a selection of different devices. For many, a television show on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ is a mightily appealing option.

As consumers, we certainly aren’t short on viable options in 2022. In fact, the sheer amount of on-demand streaming services we can utilise is quite remarkable. In the same way that a mobile gamer can download smash-hit releases like Among Us and sample Playtech’s selection of casino games, avid watchers of television can make use of an array of options with ease. Many television shows can be watched on the go thanks to tablets and smartphones, while others might require a comfortable sofa and a solid binge on a high-quality television.

Given the number of streaming services these days, though, it can be hard to find the best shows to dedicate some of your downtime to. With many people opting to use Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, it makes sense to solely focus on them. So, with that in mind, let’s take a brief look at some of the best shows you can stream on each of those platforms right now.

Netflix

A hugely popular service, Netflix has risen to prominence in the modern world. For many, Netflix is the ultimate choice given its diverse selection of content in what is a slick and easy-to-use service. With productions being released on a regular basis, signing up to Netflix is most definitely worth it. You certainly won’t be short on viewing opportunities either. At the moment, everyone is talking about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a superb production that follows the story of one of the most notorious serial killers in history. If gruesome crimes aren’t your thing, then a beloved comic series called The Sandman might be. A dark fantasy featuring dreams and reality alongside the mercurial relationship between them, it’s a great watch for people who prefer the darker things in life. Love, Death + Robots, which is developed by Deadpool director Tim Miller, is an animation masterpiece if you’re after that sort of thing, too. Other shows worth watching on Netflix right now include the likes of The Umbrella Academy, Hellbound, Russian Doll, and Big Mouth.

Amazon Prime

Despite Netflix churning out television shows, Amazon Prime tends to take a quality over quantity approach. Although many people are frustrated with Prime’s lacklustre menu, there are some excellent options on there. Popular shows include The Boys, a dark and satirical superhero-themed show that sees Billy Butcher and his crew of misfits take on a selection of “Supes” who’ve gone too far. If paranormal activities are more your thing, then Truth Seekers is worth checking out also. It’s definitely one for Doctor Who fans in particular. Other great options on Amazon Prime right now includes Fleabag, The Man in the High Castle, Sneaky Pete, and The Punisher.

Disney+

Another platform that is lagging behind Netflix in terms of its layout and all-round functionality, Disney+ will surely improve in the future. Until it does, it’s still worth tucking into regardless. For fans of Marvel-themed productions, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a popular option right now. Likewise, so is Ms. Marvel. If you’re keen on other types of content, though, then the likes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Secrets of the Whales, and The Dropout are worth your time.