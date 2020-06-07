8 manga artists will illustrate the covers of some classic children's novels

Share it:

The summer children's book fair "Kimi wa Mada, Meisaku no Omoshirosa wo Shiranai / You Still Donn't Know How Interesting the Classics Are) has published new editions of eight classic novels dedicated to a child target, with covers made by acclaimed artists of the manga industry.

The list of mangakas who will participate in the initiative is the following:

Inio Asano (Solanin, Goodnight Punpun): Nantsume Soseki's Botchan

Paru Itagaki (BEASTARS): Hugh Lofting's Doctor Dolittle

Haruko Ichikawa (Land of the Lustrous): Kenji Miyazawa's Night of the Galatic Railroad

Hiroyuki Eto (Mahojin Guru Guru): L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Sumito Ōwara (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!): Jules Verne's Two Years of Vacation

Sukerakko (Ōkii Inu): Kenji Miyazawa's The Restaurant of Many Orders

Arina Tanemura (Phantom Thief Jeanne, Full Moon O Sagashite): Enid Blyton's The Twins at St. Clare's

Lily Hoshino (Zakuro creator, Penguindrum character designer): Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

These special editions will be available for sale during the fair, which will be held in mid-June. Those who buy one will have the opportunity to win, through a lottery, an exclusive bag illustrated with the cover of the book.

There will be 50 bags up for grabs, each featuring a cover illustration. The Polar publisher will also organize a contest on Twitter – from 17 to 25 June – to give away another 64 free bags.

