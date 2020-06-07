Entertainment

8 manga artists will illustrate the covers of some classic children's novels

June 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The summer children's book fair "Kimi wa Mada, Meisaku no Omoshirosa wo Shiranai / You Still Donn't Know How Interesting the Classics Are) has published new editions of eight classic novels dedicated to a child target, with covers made by acclaimed artists of the manga industry.

The list of mangakas who will participate in the initiative is the following:

  • Inio Asano (Solanin, Goodnight Punpun): Nantsume Soseki's Botchan
  • Paru Itagaki (BEASTARS): Hugh Lofting's Doctor Dolittle
  • Haruko Ichikawa (Land of the Lustrous): Kenji Miyazawa's Night of the Galatic Railroad
  • Hiroyuki Eto (Mahojin Guru Guru): L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
  • Sumito Ōwara (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!): Jules Verne's Two Years of Vacation
  • Sukerakko (Ōkii Inu): Kenji Miyazawa's The Restaurant of Many Orders
  • Arina Tanemura (Phantom Thief Jeanne, Full Moon O Sagashite): Enid Blyton's The Twins at St. Clare's
  • Lily Hoshino (Zakuro creator, Penguindrum character designer): Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
These special editions will be available for sale during the fair, which will be held in mid-June. Those who buy one will have the opportunity to win, through a lottery, an exclusive bag illustrated with the cover of the book.

There will be 50 bags up for grabs, each featuring a cover illustration. The Polar publisher will also organize a contest on Twitter – from 17 to 25 June – to give away another 64 free bags.

The Tokyo government is on high alert after the sudden increase in infections. Kyoto Animation will take some time before it can return to full speed.

