30 Coins Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

A Spanish mystery horror series, ’30 Coins’ (or ’30 Monedas’) follows Father Vergara, an exorcist and former criminal sent to Pedraza. He has come to this small village in the hopes of leaving his past behind him. The town’s dark paranormal activities soon bring him face to face with them. The exorcist must join forces with Paco, the mayor, and Elena, a veterinarian. It appears that the strange events are connected to a coin he has, which legend has is one of the thirty pieces of silver Judas received for betraying Jesus.

The series, developed by alex de la Iglesia, made its debut in November 2020 on HBO Europe, followed by a January 2021 debut in the United States. The series has been well received by critics, who have praised the acting and the series’ tight scripting. The finale of the first season has left viewers wondering what lies ahead for the show. We have the answer if you’ve been pondering the same question.

30 Coins Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the HBO drama 30 Coins will premiere in October, according to a recent announcement. The exciting news was accompanied by the release of a brand new teaser on the HBO Max YouTube account. 30 Coins premiered its first season on Netflix in November 2020. Get ready for another intriguing chapter in the mysterious world of 30 Coins, which premieres soon.

30 Coins Storyline

Exorcist and former inmate Father Vergara has settled in the sleepy Spanish hamlet of Pedraza in an effort to put his difficult past behind him. A mystery surrounding a coin he owns arises, and he may need the help of Mayor Paco and Veterinarian Elena to solve it. This coin may have been one of the thirty pieces of silver paid to Judas Iscariot for betraying Jesus and handing him across to the Romans. The three of them will be sucked into a plot that threatens the very existence of the Holy See and, by extension, the entire globe.

30 Coins Cast and characters

Eduard Fernández as Padre Manuel Vergara (Father Manuel Vergara)

Megan Montaner as Elena

Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Paco

Macarena Gómez as Merche

Pepón Nieto as Sargento Lagunas (Sargeant Lagunas)

Manolo Solo as Cardinal Santoro

Cosimo Fusco as Angelo.

Carmen Machi as Carmen

Paco Tous as Jesús

Secun de la Rosa as Martín

Javier Bódalo as Antonio (the village idiot)

Antonio Velázquez as Roque

Nourdín Batán as Jaime

Carla Campra as Vane

Carla Tous as Sole

Óscar Ortuño as Nacho

Abril Montilla as Elvira

Alberto Bang as Richi

Leonardo Nigro as Sandro

Luigi Diberti as Lombardi

Víctor Clavijo as Mario

Nuria González as Salcedo

Greta Fernández as Miralles

Francisco Reyes as Lagrange

Najwa Nimri as Haruka

30 Coins Season 2 Plot

After 30 coins from Fabio’s crown were knocked off the balcony and scattered, the first season ended on a disappointing note. The priests are provoked into charging Fabio to seize the silver money. This event leads the barrier to collapse, allowing Paco and Elena to flee. During all the chaos, Merche manages to grab a coin and disappear with Cardinal Lagrange. Angelo is seen reflected in a mirror that doubles as a doorway. Before entering the vortex that will send him to New York, he disguises himself.

In the event of a second season, several issues will be resolved. Manuel gets stabbed and witnesses him coughing up blood (although he manages to hit Fabio after that), and Elena has been stabbed in the neck by Merche; their conditions are unclear. There is some ambiguity about Merche’s intentions towards the end of the episode, but it seems likely that she will be the focus if the show is brought back for a second season. What Angelo plans to do next is one of the most pressing issues that may be discussed. The quest could resume now that the coins have been dispersed.

30 Coins Season 2 Trailer

HBO’s drama series 30 Coins will return in October for its second season, as was recently revealed. In addition to the exciting news, a brand new teaser was also released on the HBO Max YouTube page.

Where to watch 30 Coins Season 2?

Season 2 of “30 Coins” will premiere on HBO Max in 2023 and will be available for streaming around the world. There has been no announcement of a release date.