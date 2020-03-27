21 series, movies and documentaries arriving this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Movistar + and other platforms

Share it:

New Friday and that means premieres film … but with theaters closed, just like last week, we have transformed our review of news to see what comes to Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon, Movistar +, Filmin and Sky during these days.

They stand out from them the arrival of two Spanish series like 'Vamos Juan' and 'Veneno'. Also comes one of the first jewels of Charlie Brooker, creator of 'Black Mirror', 'Dead Set'.

'Vamos Juan' on TNT (Sky and Movistar +)

Javier Cámara returns to play Juan Carrasco in the sequel series in which the most pathetic former minister of agriculture decides to return to the top of politics and finish off those who ended him.

'Poison' in Atresplayer Premium

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi have a new series and this time they want to explore the iconic figure of Cristina Ortiz, better known as La Veneno in a weekly series where they will explore the lights and shadows of the transsexual.

The recommendations of the Espinof team

'Ozark' Season 3 on Netflix (recommended by Mikel Zorrilla)

'Ozark' he takes in his season 3 that big step forward he needed to get closer to being an essential series. Until now it was a very solvent series that did nothing wrong, but it is the introduction of an uncontrollable factor that causes the tension to skyrocket, thus becoming more involved in what happens. If you add to that a very powerful plot emotionally, you are left with something of the most stimulating

'Hell under water' on Movistar + (recommended by Jorge Loser)

An animal horror survival with Blake Lively besieged by a terrifying big target. Make the most of its minimalist elements with a clean rhythm and aestheticsHe only capsizes when he tries to turn a three-element idea into a great blockbuster show. However, the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra elevates a simple script and gives it life with wonderful and unexpected characters like the seagull.