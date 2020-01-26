21 futuristic movies that have stayed in the past

When one intends to tell a story about the future, a more important question arrives than it seems: What year will it be set? Yes, of course, we can take the cowardly letter and simply say that it is "The Future", but more than one filmmaker throughout history has wanted to get wet on the exact date on which the events of his film happen. And then there are moments as curious as live a 2019 that 'Blade Runner' imagined invaded by the 'cyberpunk' or a 2020 in which, according to 'Edge of Tomorrow', we should be fighting aliens who want to invade the earth. Well, we are still in January, so there is still time.

We reviewed about twenty movies that they composed dystopia on dates so close that the present ended up reaching them without having fulfilled any of his prophecies.