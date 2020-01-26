21 futuristic movies that have stayed in the past

When one intends to tell a story about the future, a more important question arrives than it seems: What year will it be set? Yes, of course, we can take the cowardly letter and simply say that it is "The Future", but more than one filmmaker throughout history has wanted to get wet on the exact date on which the events of his film happen. And then there are moments as curious as live a 2019 that 'Blade Runner' imagined invaded by the 'cyberpunk' or a 2020 in which, according to 'Edge of Tomorrow', we should be fighting aliens who want to invade the earth. Well, we are still in January, so there is still time.
We reviewed about twenty movies that they composed dystopia on dates so close that the present ended up reaching them without having fulfilled any of his prophecies.
one
Blade Runner
Premiered in: 1982.
Set in: 2019.
Director Ridley Scott He had a bit of braking with his vision of the future, in which he saw flying cars, humanoid robots and technology too advanced for what we know is our time today. A few months ago we spent that November 2019, turning this iconic futuristic film into another failed premonition.
two
Back to the future II
Premiered in: 1989.
Set in: 2009.
In the second installment of the trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis, the protagonists travel until 2009, a future in which cars and skateboards fly and the 'Shark' saga already for its delivery number 19. Almost, almost. We have been leaving that future reality of this movie for more than a decade, and we don't even get close.
3
Messenger of the future
Premiered in: 1997.
Set in: 2013.
The truth that Kevin Costner He became very apocalyptic with his vision of the United States of 2013, a place without laws or roads or any hope for the future of the human race. Almost a decade ago we have spent that year, and for now we endure as we can. Perhaps, as it happens in the film, we will end up needing that messenger that will bring us the illusion again.
4
Mechanical orange
Premiered in: 1971.
Set in: nineteen ninety five.
One of the most brutally violent movies of all time, directed by Stanley Kubrick, imagined a few 90s something different from what they ended up being. Neither aesthetics nor society were like that in 1995, and now this story about a group of young people passionate about ultraviolence, which at that time was futuristic, has remained in the past.
5
Mission to Mars
Premiered in: 2000.
Set in: 2020.
In this year we entered, according to this film by Brian de Palma, we should send the first human crew to Mars. It does not seem that it will be like that, although we have sent a few robots, but hope is not yet lost. In the film, we see how that first team is attacked by something unknown, and a second team will fly to the planet to rescue the only survivor.
6
The island
Premiered in: 2005.
Set in: 2019.
The dream of cloning has tormented many authors throughout history, and is shown in dystopian films like this one of Michael bay. However, although they wanted us to believe that by 2019 we would already have perfect copies of human beings (and with impeccable artificial intelligence!), The truth is that we are still somewhat far from achieving it.
7
Mad max
Premiered in: 1979.
Set in 1994
Post-apocalyptic environments abound in science fiction movies, but there are few as iconic as the one George miller created in this franchise. All the original trilogy has already been in the past: the first placed us in 1994, the second in 1999 and the third in 2012. All ahead of their time with a margin of only twenty years.
8
Akira
Premiered in: 1988.
Set in: 2019.
This classic Japanese animation also immersed in that future 'cyberpunk' style 'Blade Runner', with which he actually shared the same year of setting. But that 2019, which we have already left behind, is nothing like the city created by Katsuhiro Ōtomo on paper and on screen.
9
1997: Rescue in New York
Premiered in: nineteen eighty one.
Set in: 1997.
John Carpenter he set this film in a dystopian future where the island of Manhattan, in New York, has become a giant prison where the plane in which the president of the United States was traveling has fallen. And there will only be one man able to rescue him: Snake (Kurt russell). That 97 imagined we already have something far away. We don't have jail, but we do have a multitude of McDonalds.
10
On the edge of tomorrow
Premiered in: 2014.
Set in: 2020.
According to this movie of Doug Liman With many videogames with many lives, by 2020 we should be battling aliens who want to invade Earth. And instead here we are, fighting the Nazis once again. Tom cruise Y Emily Blunt They are the protagonists of this film that in little more than five years has remained in the past.
eleven
Pursued
Premiered in: 1987.
Set in: 2019 (in some version, 2017).
This futuristic adventure movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger He showed us a dystopian American society in which the government had absolute control over the population and the prisoners played their amnesty in a television program of gladiators to 'The Hunger Games'. And, well, for the moment we only have 'The island of temptations'.
12
The road
Premiered in: 2009.
Set in: 2019.
Based on the book of Cormac McCarthy, this movie starring Viggo Mortensen Speculate again about the apocalypse. A cataclysm has left Earth in the most absolute chaos, and we follow a father and his son trying to survive. So far, the climatic emergency or nuclear weapons of the most dangerous powers in the world have not left us in this situation. But time to time.
13
The empire of fire
Premiered in: 2002.
Set in: 2008 – 2020.
Definitely, the situation that this film presents us with Rob bowman It hasn't happened yet: the dragons (yes, dragons) have invaded Earth and left it on fire, while small human groups try to defeat this fantastic threat from 'Game of Thrones'. It seems that we have passed the 2020 border and there is no dragon in sight, so we can breathe easy.
14
2012
Premiered in: 2009.
Set in: 2012.
Do you remember that collective hysteria for the arrival of 2012, the year in which, according to the Maya, the world ended? Well, in the end nothing happened and we are all alive (not well), but at Roland Emmerich He gave him to make one of his catastrophic films with many spectacular destruction and a human race struggling to survive an impending apocalypse.
fifteen
Metal Souls (Westworld)
Premiered in: 1973.
Set in: 1983.
Did you really think that in just ten years you could get smart robots and humanoids? This science fiction movie, on which the HBO series, takes us to a theme park where creations rebel against their masters. At the moment, Disneyland seems safe.
16
Strange Days
Premiered in: nineteen ninety five.
Set in: 1999.
The end of the century caused many anxieties among the world population. Would the world end at the end of 2000? That feeling of chaos is well collected in this dystopian film of Kathryn Bigelow, where that change of century is the setting for a story of mystery, rediscovered love and thrilling action.
17
2001: An odyssey in space
Premiered in: 1968.
Set in: 2001.
We have no doubt that in 1968, a moment of space race and advances that would make possible the arrival on the Moon the following year, it was easy to think that the human being would be solving the dilemmas of the universe when the new century arrived. But for the vision of Stanley Kubrick, based on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke, there is still enough time.
18
Paprika, dream detective
Premiered in: 2006.
Set in: 2012.
With a story suspiciously reminiscent of the 'Origin' of Christopher Nolan, this Japanese animated movie of Satoshi Kon He visualized a near future where dreams were places that could be inhabited at will. Based on the novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui, portrays a reality that at the moment does not get too close to ours.
19
Freejack (no identity)
Premiered in: 1992.
Set in: 2019.
Although this movie of Geoff Murphy, which has in its cast with Mick Jagger, Rene Russo Y Anthony HopkinsYes, he was right with his portrait of a world up to pollution, he stayed a little far from what makes up his central plot: the rich hire mercenaries to steal people from the past before they die and so they can use their bodies to be immortal 'Altered carbon' vibrations.
twenty
The substitutes
Premiered in: 2009.
Set in: 2017.
According to this movie of Jonathan Mostow, based on the graphic novel of Robert Venditti Y Brett Weldele, in 2017 we should have started living in the world through robots, while we stayed peacefully at home. It doesn't sound bad. Everything changes when a detective played by Bruce Willis You have to find the answer to a murder.
twenty-one
The bicentennial man
Premiered in: 1999.
Set in: 2005.
Each technological advance makes us think about the possibilities that can be exploited more and better in the future, but this film of Chris Columbus He advanced too much. No, in 2005 there were no artificial intelligence robots, but in our 2020 that is a closer reality. Perhaps the time of the film has been left behind, but its predictions were very valid.
