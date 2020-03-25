15 years of 'The Office', the series that became a milestone in comedy when he understood Michael Scott

Share it:

On March 24, 2005, 'The Office' was released in the United States, a series that was about to die precipitously at the end of its first season but ended up becoming one of the most popular television comedies of all time and The key to this was knowing how to understand the character of Michael Scott.

As sometimes happens, the first season of 'The Office' bet on being quite faithful to the British original, so much so that the character played by Steve Carell it almost looked like a replica of the original embodied by Ricky Gervais. That infected the entire series, since he was a petty character and that he did not like anything, using the discomfort in a way that did not leave him wanting to see him more.

A renovation by the hairs

That translated into a drastic drop in audiences after the smooth running of the first episode. Basically, of the more than 11 million the pilot went to 6 in the second and by the sixth it had already dropped below 5 million viewers. Under normal conditions, it would have been the death of the series, but that was when there was an alignment of stars in his favor.

On the one hand, Kevin Reilly, one of the leaders of the NBC network at the time had great confidence in the series, so he did not hesitate to beg his bosses to give the series a second chance. However, what ended up deciding the executives was that Carell was the protagonist of 'Virgin at 40', a comedy that ended up sweeping the box office that summer.

All this led to NBC renewing its confidence in the series and granting it a second season of 22 episodes, but things could not continue the same if they wanted to achieve a longer-term survival. It was then that the decision was made to change Michael Scott.

For one thing, Carell had improved his physical readiness for the Judd Apatow and decided to keep it, which gave an ideal excuse to make more adjustments to her look. One of the most striking was her haircut, which in the first season had attempted to emulate Gervais' in the British original. So remember Michael Schur, one of the writers of the series who would later create jewels such as 'Parks and Recreation' or 'The Good Place'.

The most important moment was when they renewed us for a second season by the hair and Greg Daniels (creator of the series) sat down with everyone and said: "The British series is one of the best comedy and art pieces ever made. But because It only lasted 12 episodes, they were able to present a discouraging worldview and make their main character negative and sad. We are trying to make this last much longer than 12 episodes, so we need to make changes if we want to survive. " We all complain like, "You don't understand, man, you're going to ruin something great." He let us complain and then he said, "We're going to make our series' optimistic endings. We're going to make Michael Scott a more empathetic character."

A comeback in a big way

But the changes had to go far beyond appearance and affect Michael Scott's personality as well. Since 'The Dundies', the first chapter of the second season, the variations in the sense of humor were noted, where one continued to play with the shame of others, but with a more endearing approach, adding almost childish nuances to the character.

In this way a transformation began in which he went from being someone cruel and with nothing to explain the position he held to an eccentric character highly gifted for sales and serving as a hub for the rest of the office to find his voice in the series.

To do this, it was used so much to enhance characters that in the first season were little more than background furniture and introduce various romantic storylines from which to create different tangles. Pam and Jim's would continue to be the most important as it was in the British, but it developed in another way, and others such as Dwight and Angela or Kelly's hilarious interest in Ryan were added to it.

In parallel, Michael Scott was further nuanced, adding that empathy towards the other characters that Schur mentioned that until then had been conspicuous by his absence and gave a more optimistic tone to the episodes, not only in its final section, although it did then it tended to enhance it more to leave the public wanting to return to Dunder Mifflin.

The effect of the changes was already noticeable from the start of the second season, with a notable growth in audiences, achieving an average of 8 million viewers and garnering rave reviews, probably the best the series ever had.

'The Office' had already taken off and then it would give us a multitude of memorable episodes until its completion on May 16, 2013. Not by chance, the biggest drop in the series came when Carell decided to abandon it. It was no longer the same without Michael Scott, who had more than earned that cup for the best boss in the world.