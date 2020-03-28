 15 birds of prey trivia (and Harley Quinn's fabulous emancipation)

Share it:

One of the most prominent elements of the thrashing "Suicide Squad" (David Ayer, 2016) was Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn ("I, Tonya"; Bombshell). Ergo, it was expected that Warner Bros. would give more prominence to the character in his irregular Worlds of DC. "Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn's Fantastic Emancipation)" It is the first project with a "promoted" Quinn, a vehicle for showcasing Robbie, fully exploited by the actress of course, which shines in its great carefree rhythm and spectacular action scenes, but pales with the poor development of some of its characters and the insignificance of the story.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) directed the tape based on a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, the next The Flash). The team in front of the cameras was completed with:

Ewan McGregor (Fargo, Doctor sleep) – Roman Sionis / Black Mask

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, Gemini Man) – Helena Bertinelli / The Huntress

Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True blood, Underground) – Dinah Lance / Black Canary

Rosie Perez (Fearless, The Last Thing He Wanted) – Renee Montoya

Chris Messina (Blame, Sharp Objects) – Victor Zsasz

Ella Jay Basco (Superior Donuts, Veep) – Cassandra Cain

The specialized press applauded the feature film, it obtained a “fresh” rating with 78% favorable comments on Rotten Tomatoes (383 opinions, 299 positive) and 60 of metacore on Metacritic (59 reviews, 36 favorable, 21 mixed and 2 negative) indicating “reviews mixed ”. The consensus of the experts:

"With a new perspective, some new friends, and lots of quick action, Birds of Prey captures the colorful anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn."

The audience approved the production, in Rotten Tomatoes it reached 78% acceptance based on 15 626 comments, the user score in Metacritic is 5.6 out of 10 (994 reviews, 510 favorable, 125 mixed and 359 negative) and in CinemaScore it shows B + on a scale from A + to F.

The film is a box office failure, at the time these lines were written, it had grossed $ 201.85 million with a budget of $ 84.5 million, being the film with the lowest income from what was informally called Worlds of DC and the only one that at domestic level has not overcome the barrier of 100 million dollars. An unexpected setback for Warner Bros. that will have repercussions in the near future.

