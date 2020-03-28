 15 birds of prey trivia (and Harley Quinn's fabulous emancipation)

One of the most prominent elements of the thrashing "Suicide Squad" (David Ayer, 2016) was Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn ("I, Tonya"; Bombshell). Ergo, it was expected that Warner Bros. would give more prominence to the character in his irregular Worlds of DC. "Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn's Fantastic Emancipation)" It is the first project with a "promoted" Quinn, a vehicle for showcasing Robbie, fully exploited by the actress of course, which shines in its great carefree rhythm and spectacular action scenes, but pales with the poor development of some of its characters and the insignificance of the story.
Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) directed the tape based on a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, the next The Flash). The team in front of the cameras was completed with:
- Ewan McGregor (Fargo, Doctor sleep) – Roman Sionis / Black Mask
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, Gemini Man) – Helena Bertinelli / The Huntress
- Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True blood, Underground) – Dinah Lance / Black Canary
- Rosie Perez (Fearless, The Last Thing He Wanted) – Renee Montoya
- Chris Messina (Blame, Sharp Objects) – Victor Zsasz
- Ella Jay Basco (Superior Donuts, Veep) – Cassandra Cain
The specialized press applauded the feature film, it obtained a “fresh” rating with 78% favorable comments on Rotten Tomatoes (383 opinions, 299 positive) and 60 of metacore on Metacritic (59 reviews, 36 favorable, 21 mixed and 2 negative) indicating “reviews mixed ”. The consensus of the experts:
"With a new perspective, some new friends, and lots of quick action, Birds of Prey captures the colorful anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn."
The audience approved the production, in Rotten Tomatoes it reached 78% acceptance based on 15 626 comments, the user score in Metacritic is 5.6 out of 10 (994 reviews, 510 favorable, 125 mixed and 359 negative) and in CinemaScore it shows B + on a scale from A + to F.
The film is a box office failure, at the time these lines were written, it had grossed $ 201.85 million with a budget of $ 84.5 million, being the film with the lowest income from what was informally called Worlds of DC and the only one that at domestic level has not overcome the barrier of 100 million dollars. An unexpected setback for Warner Bros. that will have repercussions in the near future.
Without further delay the curiosities:
- The sandwich that Harley Quinn is made from is not made from chicken eggs but from duck, since Margot Robbie is allergic to chicken egg whites, giving her migraines.
- Harley's father traded it for a “DINI” beer can, a nod to Paul Dini, creator of Harley Quinn and Renee Montoya.
- Officer Timm (Dan Cole) is a reference to Bruce Timm the co-creator of Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995), show where Harley Quinn debuted.
- In the sequence where Renee Montoya is in her apartment and receives the text message from Black Canary, her television plays a clip from the soap opera Days of Our Lives (1965-present) in which the actress Arleen Sorkin (Ted & Venus, I Don´t Buy Kisses Anymore) disguised as a clown. This scene inspired writer Paul Dini to create the character of Harley Quinn, who was voiced by Sorkin in Batman: The Animated Series and in most of his later appearances.
- When Harley Quinn leaves the police station, she points to a "Wanted" sign and says "Hey, I know that guy!" The poster contains the Captain Boomerang image whom Harley worked with "Suicide Squad".
- The Penguin was going to be the villain of the film, but was scrapped for his next appearance in The Batman (Matt Reeves, 2021), under the skin of Colin Farrell (Dumbo, The Gentleman).
- The feature film is the first released in theaters within the Worlds of DC rated R (for over 17 years) and without 3D version.
- Cathy Yan is the first Asian filmmaker to direct a superhero film.
- Renee Montoya is the first LGBT character appearing in a Worlds of DC or Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
- Harley Quinn wears her classic outfit in the animated prologue scene where he exits the Ace Chemicals tank.
- For Black Mask, Sharlto Copley was considered (District 9, Elysium) and Sam Rockwell (Iron man 2, Vice). Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, How I Met Your Mother) Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Fosse / Verdon), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, Atomic Blonde) and Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, Baywatch) were in Huntress's orbit. As well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show, the next Loki), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Harriet), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, the next Free guy) and Blake Lively (A Simple Favor, The Rhythm Section) approached Black Canary. John Leguizamo (When They See Us, Playing with Fire) and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Shameless, Andi Mack) were taken into account for the roles of Victor Zsasz and Cassandra Cain respectively.
- Harley only has one hyena instead of two (like in animated series and comics) due to the high cost of photorealistic animation effects.
- In the final fight Black Canary uses the bat that Harley carried in "Suicide Squad".
- On the list of complaints Black Mask has with Harley Quinn, there is that she voted for Bernie Sanders, a senator for the United States Democratic Party.
- Lady Gaga rejected a leading role in the film.
