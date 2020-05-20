13 times we’ve been really cruel to NPCs

Share it:

For years, the video game has encouraged us to make heroic decisions and get into the role of honest protagonists. But what about those times when you feel a little … cruel? Games like Bioshock, Fallout, Mass Effect, and Infamous all have karma systems that allow you to explore and experience history from different points on the moral balance, but what about when the only prize you want is the satisfaction of being cruelty to a poor character? ? We have all been there.

With this in mind, here are 13 times we’ve been truly wicked with NPCs. Yes, we don’t feel good about this at all …

Watch Dogs 2 – Alcatraz No Leak

Watch Dogs 2 is loaded with ways to torment NPCs, and many of them involve looting some of the local bank accounts. With the ability to scan any character’s phone and uncover their sordid and hidden secrets, it’s hard not to think that some of the citizens of San Francisco deserve it.

However, this inside information can also help you administer justice in a more traditional way. In an effort to be an accurate representation of San Francisco, Watch Dogs 2 presents an extremely accurate and haunting version of the former prison and now a popular tourist trap, Alcatraz.

Alcatraz is full of visitors, just like in real life. The ability to open and close cells at will isn’t as authentic, but NPC Vicki Higgs discovered it in the cruelest way. As it turns out, the janitor had an EU arrest warrant, so we didn’t feel too guilty when we managed to put the unsuspecting (but completely guilty) NPC on life imprisonment in La Roca.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Blood on the Tracks

Red Dead Redemption 2 presents a world full of possible antics, and the game itself encourages you a lot to choose a good or bad path. However, what he doesn’t encourage you to do is kidnap and harass an innocent traveler, find a place on the train tracks, and then let fate (or the train driver) decide if this man lives or dies. It is the latest test of ethics, and I think we have failed miserably. The blame is on the first Red Dead Redemption, which forced us to do this if we wanted an embarrassing achievement.

Mario 64 – Rock the Penguin

Mario has no reputation for being bad. It is far from that, in fact. But Mario 64 gives you a particular opportunity to change it. On the Frozen Mountain stage, Mario is tasked with rescuing and returning a lost baby penguin in exchange for a prized star.

However, after doing all the leg work to rescue this gorgeous baby from this giant penguin, things can take a dark turn – you may decide to ditch the baby from the edge of the map. I am sure you can imagine how we chose to approach this situation.

Tomb Raider – The Frozen Butler

This is well known, some may even say that it is the original act of malice in video games, but it is still a good thing. In Tomb Raider 2 you have the opportunity to explore Lara’s “humble” abode, but not without disturbing poor Winston, the butler who constantly follows you with his shaky tray of tea.

However, there is a very easy way to get rid of It Follows. Just open the refrigerator door, lure the unsuspecting pensioner and then boom – you freeze him and shake his china for eternity. Sorry, but it was very heavy and creepy.

FIFA 94 – Infinite Chase

A sports game feels like the last place you should be truly evil, at least without cheating. However, in FIFA 94 there is the excellent option of indefinitely running away from the referee every time he tries to caution you. What follows is persecution that could continue for eternity and expose the incredible levels of fitness of this collegiate. Presumably, to save the referee’s legs and lungs, this “feature” was quickly removed from FIFA 95.

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Alligator Bait

Assassin’s Creed is a story of an ancient conflict between secret societies and a thirst for bloody revenge. But sometimes you can be easily distracted when all you really want is a beautiful alligator skin to make yourself a new outfit. However, facing the beast feels like an unnecessary challenge, especially when there is another option.

Assassin’s Creed Origins provides a charming little (and egregious) solution: simply kill a local fisherman (who doesn’t deserve it), place it on your shoulder, and then feed your target with his corpse. So when it is filled with the blood of innocents, it is easy prey.

Far Cry Primal – Tears of Shame.

Speaking of skinning animals, something we hate to do, getting one from a jaguar feels a lot more unpleasant when it comes to an act of treason.

With the ability to tame in Far Cry Primal, you can become best friends with the beautiful beast, lead him to a false sense of security, and then BAM! An easy and treacherous death.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – Alley-Oops

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a poignant adventure of two brothers trying to find a cure for their father’s illness. However, it is also the story of two little perverts who steal this poor girl’s basketball, throw it into a well, and watch her tears flow.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – RIP, horse

As if forcing his army to live in a remote plant deep in Seychelles wasn’t enough punishment, Big Boss demands nothing more than gratitude for every ounce of abuse he can inflict on his Diamond Dogs. Even after a high level of physical abuse, Snake’s soldiers will not only salute but also appreciate the privilege. It is the worst case of Stockholm Syndrome that we have seen.

But the most unpleasant thing you can do in MGS V involves an aerial launch, a tank, and an unsuspecting partner. You know, D-Horse will soon be known as RIP-Horse.

Disco Elysium – Petanque

Disco Elysium has an extremely flexible dialogue system that gives you a wealth of options in the city of Revachol. But as is traditional here, they are not always pleasant. As a detective, you are often given the ability to not worry about the life of NPCs and just do what you want.

Nothing exemplifies this more than the interruption and subsequent destruction of the ballgame played by a pair of manly and miserable men. It turns out they were playing petanque and not shot put. oops.

Sure, we could have looked first at the game, but where’s the fun in that?

Hitman – Now you are sawdust

Hitman has always been a series about committing heinous acts in the name of “justice”. But sometimes it can go a little too far.

In the contract on Silvio Caruso in the Sapienza mission, we know that he is a despicable guy who cries out to be killed. However, what he is not asking for is a hammer to the face while crying his mother’s grave and then throwing it into a wood chipper for the subsequent blood and sawdust bath. You passed this time, Agent 47 …

Half-Life – Smashed saucepan

This one, depending on your perspective, maybe at the lower end of the scale of evil, but it still absolutely ruins this NPC day.

Right at the start of Half-Life, one of the first places you can visit in Black Mesa is the kitchen on staff premises. Inside you’ll find a quack scientist who prepares his lunch in the microwave that, with a few pressed buttons, you can totally screw up. Valve would later reveal in Half-Life 2: Episode 2 that the casserole was the lunch of Arne Magnusson, who is still not very satisfied with you more than 20 years later.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Arrow Knee

One of the funniest (and sad) phrases that video game history has left us is the great “I used to be an adventurer like you, but one day they hurt me with an arrow in the knee, which tells us a Poor White Race guard One might be moved by the ability this poor NPC has had to recover … but raise his hand who was not tempted to draw his bow and aim at the joint to damage the other … or the same, it did not matter.

Later some games have scoffed at this practice, urging us to do the same to get achievements/trophies from Crysis 3 or Division 2.