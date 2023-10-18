12 Monkeys Season 5 Release Date: Will there be Another Season?

Terry Matalas and Travis Fickettand created Atlas Entertainment to broadcast the American science fiction, mystery, and adventure series 12 Monkeys. On January 16, 2015, the first season of 12 Monkeys debuted on Syfy with 13 episodes. On June 15, 2018, the premiere of the fourth and final season of the show aired. There have been four distinct times of year thus far. Information on Season 5 of 12 Monkeys is now being sought by fans. Based on the votes of 38,999 people, the series currently has a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb.

12 Monkeys Season 5 Renewal Status

The 12 Monkeys TV show has been officially canceled by Syfy. Twelve Monkeys’ fourth season will be its last. There is no guarantee that Syfy will renew the show for a second season. Season 5 has not yet been announced or planned as of October 2023.

12 Monkeys Season 5 Release Date

12 Monkeys Story

To prevent the mysterious “Army of the 12 Monkeys” from releasing a deadly virus in 2015, a group of “Project Splinter” scientists in the year 2043 led by physicist Katarina Jones (Barbara Sukowa) recruit scavenger James Cole (Aaron Stanford) to travel back in time to that year. According to Cole’s initial chronology, seven billion people died from a virus (Kalavirus) in the year 2017, and the virus’s further mutations would lead to the ultimate extinction of the human species.

In the future, Katarina Jones discovers a recording in which Cassie mentions Cole, which leads her to choose Cole for the mission; in the past, Cole meets and enlists the help of brilliant virologist Dr. Cassandra “Cassie” Railly (Amanda Schull); the two are brought together due to the viral outbreak. In addition to Cassie’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Marker (Noah Bean) and the dangerous top-ranking members of the Army of the 12 Monkeys, “Pallid Man” (Tom Noonan) and Olivia (Alisen Down), Cole will come across Jennifer Goines (Emily Hampshire), a seemingly unstable math genius whose father Cole has been tasked to kill.

Cole’s closest buddy José Ramse (Kirk Acevedo) and the ruthless scavenging gang from which he and Ramse escaped, commanded by a guy called Theodore Deacon (Todd Stashwick), will both be obstacles for him in the future. Meanwhile, Cole and Cassie will attempt to discover the identity and locations of the commander of the Army of the 12 Monkeys, who goes by the name “the Witness” but is always one step ahead of them.

12 Monkeys Cast

Aaron Stanford as James Cole

Amanda Schull as Cassandra “Cassie” Railly

Kirk Acevedo as José Ramse

Noah Bean as Aaron Marker

Todd Stashwick as Theodore Deacon

Emily Hampshire as Jennifer Goines

Barbara Sukowa as Katarina Jones

Romina D’Ugo as Max

Demore Barnes as Marcus Whitley

Ramon De Ocampo as Oliver Peters

Alisen Down as Olivia Kirschner,

Amy Sloan as Elena

Andrew Gillies as Julian Adler

Michael Hogan as David Eckland

Scottie Thompson as the unnamed woman referred to by the writers as “Mantis”

Jay Karnes as Robert Gale

Brooke Williams as Hannah Jones

Murray Furrow as Dr. Lasky

Hannah Waddingham as Magdalena

12 Monkeys Season 4 Ending

The 12 Monkeys season finale is split into two parts when Team Splinter learns that their computers can’t crack the code to remove Cole from history. However, Titan’s computers are, so they launch an assault on the planet, sparking a major conflict. Cassie beats Olivia, but she has second thoughts about installing the code since doing so would mean abandoning Cole. They kiss goodbye and everyone returns to their own times, having successfully stopped the disease. Season 4 of 12 Monkeys ends with a surprising surprise. Jones, it seems, has discovered a method to rescue Cole by reintroducing him to the new timeline, where he may be with Cassie once again.

12 Monkeys Season 4 Review

Giving away too much of the plot would be a disservice to the story, but if you missed some of the nuanced developments in the first three seasons, you should definitely watch them again before diving into the concluding fourth season. 12 Monkeys does not make it simple to take up the tale after a lengthy gap, with no review at the beginning of the episodes (save for the conclusion) and a lot of retro moments and flashbacks throughout. In the end, however, 12 Monkeys delivers the goods in an extraordinarily moving two-part climax that proves the film’s lengthy run time was well worth it.

Even while the first few episodes have intense action and establish the tone for the next eleven episodes, the most impressive aspect of 12 Monkeys is the way it wraps up the story with a breathtaking two-part conclusion. The latter four episodes, which are driven by a relentless urge to shock and finish up loose ends in a pleasing way, are nothing short of astonishing and rank among the finest time travel dramas ever written.

This year, 12 Monkeys fans may look forward to the finest possible climax that will cement the show’s status as one of the most underestimated and brilliant science fiction programs on television. You should watch this if you haven’t already; it’s up there with The Expanse as one of Syfy’s greatest programs and a fitting conclusion to an amazing series.

Where to watch 12 Monkeys?

The 12 Monkeys is now streaming on Hulu. The film 12 Monkeys may be rented or purchased on the streaming services Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu.