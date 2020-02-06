10 ‘Justice League’ icons reimagined as Disney characters

Would it be possible to imagine the heroes and heroines of Justice League as Disney characters? Although, a priori, it is hard to believe, it is obvious that it can be done. And proof of them are these wonderful fan art that the Screenrant website has compiled and that make it clear that, with imagination and talent to power, everything is possible … Who votes for a Disney / DC crossover?
one
Disney princesses justices
Since phoscomicart they have turned Snow White, Pocahontas, Ariel or Cinderella as founders of the Justice League. A feminist claim that puts them at the same level as their male partners. Bravo!
two
The incredible … justices
East artist reinvents the protagonists of the Pixar jewel. A new mission for the Parr?
3
The new Trinity War?
The exotic beauty of Mulán's characters has been reinvented by this fan that transforms them into a trinity with Asian touches ready to face the most fearsome enemies.
4
Princess Wonder Woman …
Elegant, spectacular but ready to fight crime. This would be, according to this artist, the crossover between the superheroine and a Disney princess.
5
… the Flash Princess …
Another Pinterest user has turned the fastest superhero into a superhero that has reached our heart … At the speed of light!
6
… and Princess Batman
7
Snow White Wonder Woman
We buy this symbiosis, although we will always have a doubt: What, then, would the Seven Dwarfs be? Place your bets.
8
The League Toy Story 4
Woody, Jesse and Buzz transformed into the Dark Knight, Superman and Wonder Woman? Thanks to the author of this wonder that we bought now!
9
Up with Batman and Robin!
Russell and Carl, the endearing protagonists of ‘Up’, would give a wonderful twist to the story of Batman and Robin in this new version created by a talented artist.
10
Hercules Superman
The strongest characters of ‘Hercules’ and ‘Superman’ intersect in this recreation that combines beauty and brute force… And we love it!
Add Comment