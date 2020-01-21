Sports

Zverev promises to donate "to the last cent" if he wins the Australian Open

January 21, 2020
Edie Perez
A promise with capital letters that you made this Wednesday Alexander Zverev. The German tennis player has debuted in the Australian Open with victory over Marco Cecchinato in the first round and has surprised the entire audience by making a promise brave.

The German has assured that he will donate $ 100,000 for every victory he achieves in the first Grand Slam of the season. And it hasn't stayed there. After receiving a huge ovation for that commitment, the tennis player has taken another major by stating that he will give "to the last cent" of the prize that takes in case of taking the victory in the Australian Open. The prize for the winner of the tournament is about 2.5 million euros. "I know I'm not the favorite," he acknowledged to underline the difficulty of the challenge that has been imposed.

In addition, the Australian Nick Kyrgios He has convinced tennis legend John McEnroe to donate $ 10,000 to those affected by the fires for each victory he achieves in this tournament.

