Tamako Market Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

‘Tamako Market’ is an easygoing, wholesome children’s animation series produced by Kyoto Animation Studio. Its narrative and concepts are complex, yet the way it ties together seemingly unrelated incidents could make it feel a little too ordinary at times. But the sweetness and naiveté of its protagonists are the things that sell it.

Even if it’s not KyoAni’s greatest work, “Tamako Market” is still a fun watch if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted anime that doesn’t force you to think too deeply. Continue reading to find out what the renewal possibilities are if you’ve seen the first season.

Tamako Market Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no word yet on whether or not Tamako Market will return for a second season. The 2013 anime series Tamako Market was created by Kyoto Animation and directed by Naoko Yamada. And it immediately captured the interest of individuals all across the globe.

The demand from viewers, sales of DVDs, and the general popularity of the first season of an anime series are frequently the deciding factors in whether or not there will be a sequel.

If the charming slice-of-life series Tamako Market gets renewed for a second season, viewers will be able to delve even further into the charming people and touching tales.

The film adaptation of the program made 124 million yen, much more than the animation. The film was shown in theaters, and special DVDs were made to celebrate its tenth anniversary. There is optimism that an anime season may be in the works due to the show’s high ratings and financial success.

Tamako Market Season 2 Release Date

Launching on January 10, 2013, the first season of Tamako Market ran for twelve episodes before concluding on March 28, 2013. The 26th of April 2014 saw the release of two sequels. It would seem that the series came to a satisfactory conclusion with the two sequel films, which were more well-reviewed than the anime.

In the time after, not only did the anime’s creators keep mum on whether or not it would be renewed, but neither did anybody else seem interested in the project. Season 2 of “Tamako Market” could premiere in 2024 or later, given the remote possibility of the anime’s renewal.

Tamako Market Story

One of the family businesses in the Usagiyama Shopping District is the Tama-ya mochi store, and Tamako Kitashirakawa is the first-born daughter of the proprietors. Tamako meets Dera Mochimazzi, a peculiar talking bird from another nation who is on a quest to find a bride for the prince of his own.

As a result of gaining too much weight from eating mochi, Dera ends up taking advantage of Tamako’s generosity. Tamako, her loved ones, and this unusual bird are the protagonists of this anime series.

The emotional lives of the characters are explored in Tamako Market and the subsequent film, Tamako Love Story, along with the main plot. This includes the infatuation that Mochizō, Tamako’s childhood friend, has for her and their mutual insecurity about opening up to one another.

Tamako Market Cast

Tamako Kitashirakawa Voiced by: Aya Suzaki (Japanese); Margaret McDonald (English)



Mochizō Ōji Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese); Clint Bickham (English)



Dera Mochimazzi Voiced by: Takumi Yamazaki (Japanese); Jay Hickman (English)



Midori Tokiwa Voiced by: Yūki Kaneko (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)



Kanna Makino Voiced by: Juri Nagatsuma (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English)



Anko Kitashirakawa Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)



Mamedai Kitashirakawa Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); David Wald (English)



Fuku Kitashirakawa Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Carl Masterson (English)



Hinako Kitashirakawa Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Nancy Novotny (English)



Gohei Ōji Voiced by: Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese); John Swasey (English)



Michiko Ōji Voiced by: Satsuki Yukino (Japanese); Molly Searcy (English)



Kaoru Hanase Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Leraldo Anzaldua (English)



Kunio Yaobi Voiced by: Kōji Tsujitani (Japanese); David Matranga (English)



Chōji Yumoto Voiced by: Kyosei Tsukui (Japanese); Christopher Ayres (English)



Sayuri Yumoto Voiced by: Junko Iwao (Japanese); Kasi Hallowell (English)



Tomio Shimizu Voiced by: Yoshihisa Kawahara (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English)



Nobuhiko Tokiwa Voiced by: Hiroshi Yanaka (Japanese); John Kaiser (English)



Fumiko Mitsumura Voiced by: Kumiko Watanabe (Japanese); Tiffany Grant (English)



Tadanao Shiraki Voiced by: Naoya Nosaka (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)



Choi Mochimazzi Voiced by: Yuri Yamaoka (Japanese); Allison Sumrall (English)

Tamako Market Season 2 Plot

Tamako is taken aback when Mecha shows up in the retail area in the last episode of Tamako Market. Tamako gets confused for Choi when Dera asks about the bird’s condition. Choi and Mecha take Dera back to their homeland. Dera returns to Tamako’s doorway after escaping in a bouquet, only to find herself in a birthday box.

Season 2 of Tamako Market might show viewers how Oji and Tamako continue their relationship following his confession. This is similar to a narrative that takes place in the future when they are adults or in college.

Tamako Market Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Tamako Market has no origin because it was an anime series. Nevertheless, eleven chapters made it into a published book volume after the conclusion of season 1. It was written by Ichinose Mutsuki and includes identical source material for the animation. They released a volume of light novels although doing so would have increased sales of the anime, which was already doing well.

It may take some time to find a source and push the tale in a different direction, which is why Tamako Market isn’t being renewed for another season. The animator needs the source since it shows them what they’re working with. And the anime may skip the pre-production phase and go right into production.

So far, there has been no word on when Tamako Market will return for a second season, despite the hopes of fans. Nevertheless, readers may enjoy the light book in the meantime. You can buy these from several sources, and they’re very decent.