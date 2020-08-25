Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan

Share it:

Gaming is the most precious way to spend our time with loved ones. In our digital era, we are using the digital way to spend our extra time with friends. Today’s youth most like the games to spent time with. They can play games on PC, Laptops, and other gaming portals.

They can play games smoothly by installing the graphic card in the PC. graphic card is also called graphics processing units (GPU). Graphic Processing Units are an electronic circuit which is designed to process more fastly, to accelerate the creation of the image to the display devices. Graphics Processing Units can be used in embedded systems, mobile phones, Personal computers, work stations, game consoles, etc. Here, we are talking about a graphic card which is developed by the NVIDIA (An American Multinational cooperation technological company) named GTX1660 SUPER that can be used in the PC for gaming purposes.

NVIDIA (An American Multinational cooperation technological company) launches a new graphic card named GTX1660 SUPER and GTX 1650 SUPER. This card is the next generation of the GTX 1660 and GTX 1650 respectively. After releasing this graphic card, gamers are really expected improvement in the performance and more value in the game. However, GTX1660 is also improving the performance of the NVIDIA.

About GTX 1660 SUPER

The GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER which is developed by the NVIDIA (An American Multinational cooperation technological company) is the same in working as the ancestor which is GTX 1660. Some differences have seen in the upgraded GTX 1660 SUPER is GDDR6 technology. GDDR6 technology is a faster technology. That means this technology works as effectively as possible. The work process of this technology gives more active results. This technology is provided in the latest GTX1660 SUPER by NVIDIA. The main purpose to install this technology is to expect a 10% more efficient result in the performance of GTX 1660 SUPER.

The launching of new GTX 1660 is not for the improvement in the performance but it will also improve the table value of the product. Now, let’s know more about GTX1660 SUPER. The core clock of the GTX1660 SUPER is about 1785MHz. The only difference between the GTX1660 and GTX 1660 SUPER is in the memory configuration. GTX1660 uses the GDDR5 memory but the GTX 1660 SUPER uses the GDDR6 memory. However, both are using the same graphic chip.

Difference between GTX1660 and GTX 1660 SUPER

The only difference between the GTX1660 and GTX 1660 SUPER is in the memory which is in the upgraded in the GTX1660 SUPER. As this updated memory installed in the GTX 1660 SUPER, this will give the fastest output than the GTX 1660. Gamers are really enthusiastic to see the performance of the upgraded memory configurations. The GTX1660 is rated 5W higher than the GTX1660 in TDP. This higher rated is because of the upgraded memory that is installed in the GTX1660 SUPER which is GDDR6. The GTX1660 SUPER is given electricity by the 8-pin connector. It has 3 x Display ports and 1 x HDMI port.

The size of the ZOTEC GAMING GeForce GTX1660 SUPER is compact. That means that this will fit in all the computer devices and PC. This will be also useful for those who don’t have more space to put the graphics card for gaming. They also can fit the graphic card in their PC and enjoy the gaming smoothly. As we connect the graphic card in our PC, then we should keep care of the cooling aspects of the card. As in the name, there are two fans on the graphic card to cool. when the card is connected to the electric input then GPU core, memory chips and MOSFETs come in direct connect with the heat. So there should be enough facilities to cool these elements.

