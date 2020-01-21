Zidane: "Odriozola has the option to leave, but is not yet official"

Share it:

The coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, considered "a player of the future" to the new signing of the white team, the Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus, who "in principle will play with Castilla", at the same time he said that the defender Álvaro Odriozola " he can leave the team and sign for Bayern Munich in the winter market period, although he does not intend to "remove one player to get another."

"He is a player of the future, but he is not here with us yet and we must go step by step. In principle he will play with Castilla. I have seen videos about him and like all Brazilians, he is a technically very good player and the quality he has is what I like. With the videos you get an idea, but I will wait for him to come here and see him, as happened with Vinicius, Rodrygo or Militao, "Zidane said Tuesday at a press conference.

On the other hand, he stated that "it is not official" the exit of the right side Álvaro Odriozola, which is speculated as possible signing of Bayern in the winter market, but that "until 31 can happen everything." "We're going to wait. Anyway, I'm not going to take one off to get another," he said.

"We have a very long staff and things can happen, we have spoken it. The same goes for Vallejo, we'll see. At the moment I will not say anything, "Zidane said about the possible departures of both players.

On the other hand, the former player did not want to reveal anything about his eleven in the match, although he did affirm the "availability" of midfielder James Rodriguez and striker Gareth Bale. "It's not that they appear and disappear. The other day they had discomfort and that's it. They are to play. They trained normally, "he said.

Finally, the French valued the performance of FC Barcelona in the match against Granada last Sunday, where they exceeded more than a thousand passes. "Every team wants to win and everyone has their way of doing it. We have ours and each club has their own. Actually the most important thing is that each team wants to win their game, the way each one chooses," he concluded. .