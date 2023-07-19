Zero Chill Season 2 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

Teenage dramas center on themes of interpersonal relationships, strong emotional connections, and the determination to persevere in the face of adversity. Stories that start out seemingly harmless but end up sending us on an emotional roller coaster are my favorites. Adolescence, parenthood, and character development are recurring themes in shows like these. One such drama series is “Zero Chill,” which follows the lives of twins Kayla and Mac as they navigate the world as 15-year-olds.

Zero Chill Season 2

Kayla is a figure skater, and Mac is an ice hockey player, so you know they’re both athletic teenagers. When Mac receives a scholarship to a prestigious ice hockey program, it completely upends their life. The parents of the twins make the decision to support their son’s career aspirations by accompanying Mac to the United Kingdom for his education. But the partiality has disturbed Kayla, and she is now struggling with severe self-doubt.

Despite this, Kayla stays true to herself and works hard to realize her goal of being a world-class figure skater. The series builds a positive portrayal of adolescent challenges around sibling rivalry. Following a season 1 binge, viewers are eager to see how Mac and Kayla develop. Here is everything we know about the upcoming second season of “Zero Chill.”

Zero Chill Season 2 Renewal Status

Due to Netflix’s cancellation of Zero Chill on November 17, 2021, there is no hope for a second season. The low ratings and general disinterest in the show were major factors in this conclusion. The likelihood of it happening is low right now, but fans shouldn’t give up hope. They’ll have to make do with rewatching season 1 and reliving their most memorable moments in the meanwhile.

Zero Chill Season 2 Release Date

Due to the show’s untimely demise, the premiere date for Season 2 of Zero Chill will stay unknown indefinitely. Ten episodes made up the first season, which debuted on March 15, 2021, on Netflix. Season 2 of Zero Chill may have premiered in March 2022 if the show had been renewed.

But now that a new season isn’t an option, fans are left to wonder what may have happened next to their favorite characters and storyline if the show had continued. All that’s left is for fans to speculate optimistically, albeit uncertainly, about what next season could have been like.

Zero Chill Storyline

The MacBentleys were the show’s main characters. They were originally from Toronto but later relocated to England. Mac, the family’s son, was recruited by a top-tier ice hockey team, and the family was thus required to uproot. His identical twin sister, Kayla, was uprooted to England with their family. Now she’s having trouble adjusting to life in an entirely new country. Kayla was a figure skater whose move meant she couldn’t take her partner with her.

Zero Chill Cast and characters



Grace Beedie as Kayla MacBentley, a figure skater who is forced to move to England when her twin brother, Mac, is offered a place on the Hammers

Dakota Benjamin Taylor as “Mac” MacBentley, a talented but arrogant hockey player for the Hammers

Jeremias Amoore as Bear Stelzer, captain of the Hammers and Sam’s older brother

Anastasia Chocholatá as Ava Hammarström, a figure skater who wants to tryout for her father’s hockey team

Leonardo Fontes as Sam Stelzer, goalie for the Hammers and Bear’s naive younger brother

Jade Ma as Sky Tyler, an ice skater who stopped due to having leukaemia. She is Kayla’s best friend and Mac’s love interest.

Sarah-Jane Potts as Jenny MacBentley, the mother of Kayla and Mac

Doug Rao as Luke MacBentley, the father of Kayla and Mac, and assistant coach for the Hammers

Tanja Ribič as Elina Hammarström, the harsh and overbearing mother of Ava, and Anton’s ex-wife

Oscar Skagerberg as Anton Hammarström, Ava’s father, coach of the Hammers and Elina’s ex-husband

Stan Steinbichler as Nico Haas, one of Mac’s teammates who takes a dislike to him

Christina Tam as Holly Tyler, the overprotective mother of Sky who is reluctant to let her daughter skate again due to Sky’s health

Toby Murray as Archie Long, a figure skater who cannot find a partner

Kenneth Tynan as Jacob Schimmer, Kayla’s former skating partner from Toronto

Ayumi Roux as Maia Legarde, Jacob’s new partner

Brett Houghton as Carson Hubick, a player from the Orcas and Mac’s rival

Jerry Kwarteng as Axel Stelzer, the father of Bear and Sam

Calin Bleau as Marek Zelezney, coach of the Wolverines

Zero Chill Season 2 Plot

Mac strives to connect with his colleagues throughout the first season, but his ego gets in the way. He pushes through in an effort to prove himself to his family and the squad. On the contrary hand, Kayla is eager to demonstrate why Jacob is the ideal figure skating partner for her. Mac and Kayla could use Sky’s help, but false jealousy is standing in the way. Kayla feels the need to prove that she is a legitimate skater and that she is not Mac’s only competition. Kayla finally gets the love and acceptance she’s always wanted from her family.

It’s possible that Kayla and Mac’s story will develop further in season two. They have already proven themselves worthy of greater prospects should the story continue. Now that Coach Anton and his daughter have made amends, it will be fascinating to see how the filmmakers investigate the dynamics between them. Perhaps the protagonists’ rekindled relationship will be the driving force in the novel, as they band together to face and conquer their individual demons.

Zero Chill Season 2 Trailer

The producers have already announced the show’s cancellation, so there won’t be a trailer anytime soon. But if you haven’t seen the show, you should definitely check out the first season’s trailer on YouTube before diving in.

Zero Chill Season 2 Episodes

Zero Chill Season 2 would have had almost the same number of episodes as the previous season, which was exactly 10. Many viewers were hoping for Season 2 of Zero Chill, thus its discontinuation came as a huge letdown. Still, Netflix members should keep in mind that the service offers a wide variety of other content. Exciting updates on the show’s renewal or spin-off series are also something fans can anticipate.

Where to watch Zero Chill?

This may be the greatest choice for you and your friends if you enjoy teen dramas. You could be unhappy if I tell you about the show’s bad reviews, but everyone has different tastes, so you might end up really enjoying it. But where can I get it to watch? As a result, you may see it now on Netflix.