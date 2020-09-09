Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: The wait will be longer than expected, Aonuma admits

Share it:

With the presentation video of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, also comes an important update on the development of the Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 project by Eiji Aonuma.

With a message addressed to all fans ofepic of Link, the Nintendo personality who led the development of the first BOTW explained that “In the June 2019 Direct we mentioned that we had started development on The Legend of Zelda sequel Breath of the Wild. Many people around the world are still playing Breath of the Wild and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. As for the sequel, to make the vast explorable world in the original game even more impressive and incredible, the team is working hard on its development. “.

In closing his message, Aonuma specifies that, precisely in function of the hard work that the developers of Nintendo are carrying out to realize the vision of the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild, fans of the series will have to “wait a little longer before our team can provide further updates”.

In spite of the latest rumors about BOTW 2 at the final stages of development, therefore, we will have to wait a long time before we can receive new information on this long-awaited open world adventure for Nintendo Switch.