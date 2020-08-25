Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: the Collector’s Edition appears in the price lists of a retailer

Share it:

At the moment we know practically nothing about it The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (working title and yet to be defined), however a French retailer recently added the Collector’s Edition of the game to its lists.

The new Zelda game has made its appearance in the database of WT&T, the retailer who first revealed the existence of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is offered in the standard version at 69.99 euros e in Collector’s Edition version at 82.85 euros, a price that actually seems to be a simple placeholder, as well as the launch date set at December 31, 2020.

Let’s calm down immediately by saying that it is absolutely impossible for the game to be released this year, after all the marketing campaign has not yet started and the state of development is completely shrouded in mystery. Recently various retailers (including Amazon) have added The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Deluxe for Nintendo Switch in the catalog, it is therefore likely that the company is working on a remake of the game released on Wii in 2011 in order to have a Zelda game on market before the launch of the sequel to Breath of the Wild.