Yu-Gi-Oh! return to the spotlight with a bold cosplay of the Young Black Magician

Before the current Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS series, before Zexal, 5D's and GX, there was a Yu-Gi-Oh! which was thought by the mangaka Kazuki Takahashi on Weekly Shonen Jump in the late 90s and early 2000s. From there erupted the creation of the card game which, despite some important changes, we still know today.

Some of the most iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! they were originated at the very beginning from the mangaka: we remember the famous Exodia the forbidden, one of the most powerful combinations of Yugi Muto in the very early stages; the Blue – Eyes White Dragon and the Black Magician, then joined by many other monsters. Among these there was, always in the hands of the protagonist Yugi, the Young Black Sorceress.

During the series, the card in question was exploited often and was able with his figure to attract the sympathies of fans. And even years later it is not forgotten since they always bloom new cosplay of the young black sorceress. After the Gibgab cosplay, in the last few hours a new representation of the little magician arrived, this time by the beautiful K8Sarkissian. The result that you can see in the three photos in the post below sees one Sexy and daring young black sorceress, as well as particularly cured.

Even the mangaka Kazuki Takahashi designed the Young Black Sorceress, demonstrating how even the original creator has forgotten about this particular monster that still fascinates fans of the world of Yu-Gi-Oh.