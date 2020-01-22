You can turn Untitled Goose Game into a LEGO set with your vote

Share it:

Last year Untitled Goose Game shook the networks and forums with its natural charm. The independent House House video game took a few hours to become a mass phenomenon and is now at the doorstep of getting its own set of LEGO Thanks to LEGO Ideas.

A user named A Fellow Player has published his desasapland of a set of LEGO pieces set in this funny and rogue video game. His proposal has 500 days of voting ahead and already has more than 2,000 votes on the LEGO platform launched to bring fan ideas to stores.

The LEGO team has selected the project as outstanding and that is why it is quite easy for it to reach the 10,000 votes necessary for the construction to take production.

HONK if you like this Untitled Goose Game project from #LEGOIdeas user A Fellow Player! If you really like today's Staff Pick, you can support the model over on LEGO Ideas here: https://t.co/ZRDzvcO5pi pic.twitter.com/7hcP8nkx1I – LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) January 20, 2020

The LEGO Ideas initiative has given rise to all kinds of constructions and today we were talking about one that has managed to reach the stratosphere. Literally. It is a version of the International Space Station made with these iconic toy blocks.

Untitled Goose Game managed to win a legion of worshipers thanks to the rebel goose that stars in the game and whose goal is to drive the inhabitants of a peaceful village crazy by doing all kinds of stunts such as stealing their glasses, the fruits of the garden, scaring them while they are absorbed in his routine and anything he can think of to sow chaos with his adorable appearance of harmless bird.

We are sure that the set will become a reality if it depends on the game community.