Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

A common plot point in fantasy anime is reincarnation. The reincarnation premise is still relevant and entertaining, despite the abundance of reincarnation anime. Like many other exciting anime, Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout features reincarnation as a central motif.

The story follows best friends Hinata and Jinguuji as they struggle with and attempt to control their emotions. Of course, Jinguuji’s complete paranoia and Hinata’s transformation into a woman make things even more challenging.

Viewers have been quite receptive to the first season of this anime. Millions of fans eagerly anticipate Season 2 of the anime due to its captivating narrative. Listed below are the most recent updates on the second season of Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout.

Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Season 2 Renewal Status

A Complete Fantasy Knockout: Life with an Ordinary Man Reincarnated is one of the latest anime TV shows from Japan. There was a lot of buzz about the show even before the broadcast of the pilot. Season 1 has begun.

Everyone is wondering when Living with an Average Man as a Complete Fantasy Knockout will be available to watch, thanks to the enthralling Life with an Average Man Who Reincarnated. The reincarnated “Living with an Ordinary” Guy Who Transformed into a Total Fantasy Knockout is set to debut on January 12, 2022.

Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Season 2 Release Date

Shin Ikezawa, the mangaka responsible for the illustrations, launched the series in late 2019. Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout Season 1 adapted the first five volumes from his now-eight-volume body of work. This fantasy anime debuted in January 2022 with its first season.

Three months after its release, on March 30, 2022, the anime reached its climax. Even after all this time, the creators still haven’t verified anything. With all the source material that has already been released and the interesting cliffhanger that ended the first, a second season is certainly feasible. In the spring of 2024, we may see the return of Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Transformed Into A Total Fantasy Knockout for a second season.

Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Cast

Hinata Tachibana Voiced by: M.A.O (female), Kent Itō (male) (Japanese); Laura Stahl (female), Khoi Dao (male) (English)

Voiced by: M.A.O (female), Kent Itō (male) (Japanese); Laura Stahl (female), Khoi Dao (male) (English) Tsukasa Jinguji Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English)

Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English) Goddess of Love and Beauty Voiced by: Rie Kugimiya (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English)

Voiced by: Rie Kugimiya (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English) Telolilo Lilili Lu Voiced by: Yukiyo Fujii (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English)

Voiced by: Yukiyo Fujii (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English) Satina Voiced by: Hikaru Tono (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English)

Voiced by: Hikaru Tono (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English) Ultina Voiced by: Amane Shindō

Voiced by: Amane Shindō Schwartz von Liechtenstein Lohengramm Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English)

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English) Lucius Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Terri Doty (English)

Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Terri Doty (English) Shen Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Aaron Campbell (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Aaron Campbell (English) Muria Voiced by: Yu Serizawa (Japanese); Julia Gu (English)

Voiced by: Yu Serizawa (Japanese); Julia Gu (English) Ugraine Voiced by: Yui Makino (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)

Voiced by: Yui Makino (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English) Narrator Voiced by: Masashi Ebara (Japanese); Chris Guerrero (English)

Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Season 2 Plot

Hinata and Jinguuji, their two closest friends, couldn’t be more different from one another. Jinguuji is very suspicious of women, in contrast to Hinata’s intense desire to have a partner.

While they’re both intoxicated under the stars, Hinata has an unconscious longing to be a lady. The Goddess of Love grants his request and reincarnates Hinata into a woman. Their loving and passionate affection for one another deepens as they navigate their new lives together.

The second season of Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout will adapt the last chapters of the manga by Ikezawa. As Hinata and Jinguuji learn to embrace their emotions, the story will follow their journey. Along with Schwartz and policewoman Lucius, it will carry them to the Castle of the Demon Lord.

Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Review

The lengthy time gap between seasons one and two has divided fans’ opinions on the show. Thanks to its fresh take on directing and solid narrative, the program has continued to attract a large audience. Both MyAnimeList and IMDb give it 6.7/10 ratings.

Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout: Is it worth watching?

The anime series Fantasy Bishoujo Juniku Ojisan follows the story of Juniku, an ordinary guy who is reborn as a total fantasy knockout. The anime tells the story of Noir, a young man who is reincarnated into a mystical and wondrous realm. He is an excellent battle ally because of his special ability, which enables him to gain strength when he takes damage.