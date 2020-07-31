Yilton Díaz, the Colombian soccer player who wants to conquer Mexican lands

Share it:

Yilton Díaz left Colombia, his native country, to look for an opportunity in Mexican soccer (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

Yilton Diaz He left Colombia, his native country, to look for an opportunity in the Mexican soccer. Although in the six months in the country he has had difficulties, the South American has the desire to conquer Aztec lands.

"Like every player, you want to show difference. As a foreigner, I want to conquer Mexican lands. For me it is a nice opportunity to show me and make myself known nationally, ”said the midfielder at a press conference.

The protector of the half court came to Black Lions in January of this year. However, he did not have minutes on the court due to an injury and then due to the definitive suspension of the Closing 2020, due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The South American has a desire to conquer Aztec lands (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

"When I arrived, I debuted and i got injured. I had time off the courts. I come back, I have a few minutes and comes the pandemic. Then comes the disappearance of the descent. Thinking about that, I believe that success comes from this path ”, he assured confidently.

He arrived excited to the Central American country, he commented, but he does not lose heart in the face of these adversities. "Missteps came, the pandemic came, but that doesn't stop me from continuing to fight ”he stressed.

At 28 he is eager to reach the first division and demonstrate the football he has. "It is a dream. If it is with Lions, much better. If we reached the first division, everyone would be something extraordinary. If we do not succeed in this short time, individually it is my bet to reach the first division next tournament ”, he detailed.

The objective is close to me because everything depends on you and your effort. If you work well and prepare, it is easy to achieve the goal

Yilton does not see many differences in soccer in his country and in Mexico (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

Before arriving with the University of Guadalajara, Díaz was in the Atlético Huila, a recognized club in the First Category B. As for the football of the two countries, Yilton does not see many differences.

"I think that there is not much difference. Colombian football today is highly valued and there are very good players. What I see is that Mexican soccer is faster. They give you the ball and you can't dribble long or you can't last long on your foot. You have to think fast and in Colombia it is much slower, "he explained.

In fact, what captivated the Leonese institution has been the treatment with the player. "What captivated me when I arrived is that they treated me really well and the project is very serious. Regardless of the low level of the new tournament, it does not make me less to want to be in Leones Negros ”, he sentenced.

The midfielder assured that there are still incentives to compete in the new Expansion League MX (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

Regarding the situation of suspension of ascent and descent, he assured that there are still incentives to compete in the new MX Expansion League. “The teacher (Jorge Dávalos) has been very clear. He has told us that Let's use this tournament to show ourselves, since there will also be television in the United States. It is going to be a showcase to be shown internationally ”, he explained.

In this sense, it leaves aside the problems of the organization such as the lack of a calendar within weeks of starting the event. “We are professionals, regardless of whether we have an exact date when the tournament starts. We will try to take advantage of time, preparing ourselves in the best way ”, he explained.

The only fear is the contagion of COVID-19, like what has happened in the Liga MX in the last weeks. “The fear is always there because you see cases in the first division. We in the second have that fear. The handling in Leones Negros has been seen very well. They have taken good care of us and for that part we are a little calm ”, he concluded.

Although the Expansion League tournament is announced to start on August 14, sources from Infobae Mexico They point out that the new contest could start a week later.

